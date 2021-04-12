COMMENTARY: Remembering Patty Foulke, who helped us see the world

My recollection was they were sad the column was ending, but happy they got to do it as long as they did. But that is not where it ended.

They were back in my office a few years later, pitching an idea for a series of articles on retirement communities.

If anything, Bud and Patty were pragmatic. They were in their 80s and realized they would not be able to take care of their property — and perhaps each other — forever. They wanted to make an informed decision about their options for the future. Over a five-year period, they visited 131 retirement communities from Maine to Florida. They were doing the work for all of us.

I suspect this was another adventure, another way of sharing their byline for the good of not only their community but seniors like themselves all across the country. What resulted was a four-part series called “What happens next?” The Post-Star published it in July 2015.