COMMENTARY: 'Mourning' for St. Patrick's Day and other routines

The text message from my brother had an unintended honesty this St. Patrick’s Day.
“Top of the mourning,” it read, like there was a funeral to go to on Tuesday, instead of a bar.
We were all mourning St. Patrick’s Day as we know it, even if my brother hadn’t intended it that way.
The pandemic is unfolding and impacting each of our lives in different ways, but I get a sense the realization is hitting all of us that this is something we have never experienced in our lifetimes.
Although it is clear that some are still in denial, I sense others are petrified.
It really hit home for me Monday morning when I heard the YMCA was closing. That means no basketball for me at noontime.
No way to relieve my stress.
No way to get in my exercise.
As if to rub it in, the Crandall Park’s outdoor courts had been demolished a week earlier.
It is a small thing that I’m sure will only be temporary, and not that important in the grand scheme of challenges others are facing, but it was a wake-up call nevertheless that our lives and routines are changing.
Some will not be able to get that cup of coffee in the morning; others will be encouraged not to attend church, while others start working from home.
On the way home from work Monday, I went in search of corned beef at the supermarket. It’s one of those family traditions each March 17.
You have free articles remaining.
There were a lot of people there for a Monday after work and the lines seemed unusually long at the register, so I went to self-checkout. As I scanned each item and tapped the screen, I stepped back and stared at the touch screen before me as if it were a dangerous monster about to bite my hand.
What was I thinking, I wondered?
Why is the supermarket even allowing the use of this germ-laden panel?
All I could think about was getting home to wash my hands.
Forget about shaking hands or hugging, I find myself backing away from other people.
I’ve never been one of those germ-a-phobes. I’m the guy who brags about taking just one or two sick days over the past 30 years.
Two or three times a day now I wonder if I’m coming down with something, or am I just tired after another frenetic day at work?
Before leaving the supermarket, I looked over at the registers where a mob of people seemed oblivious to the concept of social distancing.
Our lives are changing in real time.
I am feeling anxious.
I was reminded of the stories my father and grandmother told me about World War II “victory gardens” and gasoline rationing.
But this is different.
The enemy is invisible, and we don’t know what is coming next.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.