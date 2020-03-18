COMMENTARY: 'Mourning' for St. Patrick's Day and other routines

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The text message from my brother had an unintended honesty this St. Patrick’s Day.

“Top of the mourning,” it read, like there was a funeral to go to on Tuesday, instead of a bar.

We were all mourning St. Patrick’s Day as we know it, even if my brother hadn’t intended it that way.

The pandemic is unfolding and impacting each of our lives in different ways, but I get a sense the realization is hitting all of us that this is something we have never experienced in our lifetimes.

Although it is clear that some are still in denial, I sense others are petrified.

It really hit home for me Monday morning when I heard the YMCA was closing. That means no basketball for me at noontime.

No way to relieve my stress.

No way to get in my exercise.

As if to rub it in, the Crandall Park’s outdoor courts had been demolished a week earlier.

It is a small thing that I’m sure will only be temporary, and not that important in the grand scheme of challenges others are facing, but it was a wake-up call nevertheless that our lives and routines are changing.