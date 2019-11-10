Mary Miller is the cavalry.
There is no other way to put it.
When I speak to her, I hear the call of a distant bugle charge, galloping horses, and I again have hope for journalism, for newspapers and most of all, our democracy.
Miller is the educational services director for the New York News Publishers Association in Albany. For the better part of two decades, she has been working with teachers and students through the Newspapers in Education program and emphasizing the importance of journalism and news coverage in their local communities.
Never has her work been more important.
Miller is conducting a program for teachers on Nov. 20 at the BOCES on Ballard Road in Wilton — “Seeking and finding the truth in a fake news world.”
But only one teacher has signed up.
I hope there will be more, because the topic is too important to ignore. Miller has conducted 15 programs since August and educators are clamoring for more.
“Every person that has given feedback from the community is like, `Wow, I didn’t know that,’” Miller said of the program. “We show them deepfake videos and say this is where we are heading. This is Forrest Gump meets news, and what are we going to do about it? Some of the older folks say there ought to be a law. Assuming that could happen, what would that law look like and who polices it?”
This all started three years ago for Miller.
A teacher at Bethlehem High approached her about his “Participation in Government” class that he last taught 15 years earlier. Considering the changes in today’s information landscape, he said he didn’t know how to teach the course anymore.
Miller came up with a six-week program that broke information into six categories: journalism, entertainment, promotional, propaganda and raw data that taught students how to recognize and distinguish between different types of information.
“Those informational lines have gotten blurred,” Miller said. “Back in the day in print journalism, if it looked like quality print, it was probably quality journalism,” Miller said. “But now anyone with a cell phone and 10 minutes can produce something that looks pretty credible, but be completely false. Unfortunately, something can look slick and beautiful and be crap.”
There is a lot of crap out there.
“You’ve got to go past headlines and past the pictures,” Miller said. “Who wrote this and why? Is it someone with an agenda?”
This is the crux of the “fake news” debate, and there is a lot to be concerned about.
Miller has found people who have totally disengaged because of information overload.
She has seen older people who are confused and easily swayed by online news stories that are not true.
And she has found that many young people don’t read any news at all.
All are grappling to find the truth.
“Most people are concerned about the 2020 election cycle and that we don’t teach kids about how to think critically about news,” Miller said.
There are plenty of challenges.
Miller shares the story of a local school superintendent who bragged, “I don’t read, listen or watch news of any kind.”
“I looked at him like he was an alien being from another planet,” Miller said. “How do you have a job running a school district and not pay attention to the news?”
Miller explains confirmation bias and how many people only digest news that supports their own beliefs.
“If that is the only thing you are listening to, you are in your own informational bubble,” Miller said. “You need to listen to both sides of the aisle. I tell them to watch an hour of Fox News and then an hour of CNN and then find out where the truth is.”
Miller explains individual bias from reporters and editors, as well.
“There is a certain amount of bias in any news,” because of different life experiences Miller said. “I don’t know a reporter that can completely divorce themselves from what they are reporting on, but that doesn’t make it fake news or necessarily opinion. We are the only industry that points out our mistakes every time we make them. Other industries have to be policed by government agencies. We police ourselves.”
If you haven’t figured it out by now, Miller is still a newspaperwoman deep down who has worked at small and large publications alike, including the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.
“It doesn’t help that government officials are crying fake news when it doesn’t fit their narrative,” Miller said. “These are hard-working people doing their best to keep you informed so you can make logical decisions based on the truth. Are we always correct? No, but we fix it when we know we are wrong.”
Do you hear the bugle call yet?
While some of you may be skeptical, I urge you to listen to Miller.
“The foundation of the country is a free press,” Miller said. “Being uninformed is not a response. We get rid of journalism and then you are completely uninformed.
“Currently you have a daily newspaper,” Miller continued. “Cherish it, because the time will come when your community could be a news desert. Imagine if there was no one there to print your obituary, share the accolades of high school students. We share your human stories every day. And when they are gone, there is a void. It is a huge void. And it means less people run for office, fewer people get involved in their communities and taxes go higher because no one is watching how your money is being spent.”
(1) comment
"But only one teacher has signed up."
I've always held the low level of teachers out there in civics is responsible in part for the crass ignorance of the kids now getting out of school, and the middle agers before them. Many think teachers these days are less interested in the children, more interested in cashing their fat paychecks and fatter pension checks.
Your headline suggests they are right.
