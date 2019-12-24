COMMENTARY: Knock on the door would always be remembered

The Sorrenti family moved into the raised ranch across the street from us when I was 11 years old.
We had only been in our new house a year or so.
Our new neighbors had a boy my age and a girl about my brother’s age. We all quickly became friends.
It turned out that Mrs. Sorrenti worked in the office of the factory where my dad worked, and they also attended our church.
We were neighbors, but I don’t recall it being anything more than an occasional wave from across the street.
Until Christmas Eve.
I’m going to guess it was 1969, and the record shows a mild recession started that December.
There was little understanding of economic ups and down in those days. The men just whispered about “only getting 40 hours” and “work being slow.”
That’s how things were in small factory towns dependent on manufacturing.
Many of the details of how we ended up on Rosalind and Tony’s front porch that Christmas Eve have been lost to time.
But I remember it being unusual.
My mother and father didn’t drop in on people, especially neighbors they didn’t know that well. They were homebodies.
But there we were on the porch, ringing the doorbell, and I didn’t know what to expect.
I think the discussion started because Rosalind and Tony didn’t have any Christmas lights up. There was quiet as father talked about how Tony had been “furloughed” because “things were slow.”
I think that is the word they used in those days to tell you there would not be a paycheck this Christmas season. That meant the presents would be in short supply.
For Rosalind and Tony, there was also the burden of a brand new mortgage.
Standing on that porch, I sensed our visit was not one of celebration. I wondered if we were intruding.
But Rosalind and Tony opened the door and greeted us with smiles and a warm embrace.
They were warm, gregarious Italians at a time and place where everyone had to be labeled by their ethnic origins.
I think it was the first time I ever saw my immigrant Irish mother eat Italian food.
She was shocked to hear my brother and I rave about this new exotic dish we had discovered at Rosalind’s house — lasagna.
It was an evening of revelry and great cheer.
At the time, we had no idea what it meant to our neighbors.
Years later, visiting the Sorrenti family became a regular part of our Christmas Eve where the wine and the Italian delicacies flowed.
Inevitably, over some Christmas cheer, Tony would talk about that Christmas Eve when he had just lost his job.
He would explain how there were few presents under the tree and he was moping around the house.
And then the doorbell rang.
And for a few hours, we all laughed, ate and celebrated the holiday.
Tony said he would never forget my father for that visit. I don’t think he ever did.
I had not thought about it for some time either, until this past week, and I wondered about Rosalind and Tony. I knew they had moved away after the kids were gone.
A few searches online found that Tony died in 2018.
Rosalind left us last January after battling Alzheimer’s for a number of years.
They were both 89 and I had not seen either of them since my dad passed away in 2001.
But that memory persists of one neighbor reaching out to another.
Every year after that first Christmas Eve, the raised ranch across the street glowed with Christmas lights. Inside, there was food, laughter and great cheer.
It still makes me smile.
