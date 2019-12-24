COMMENTARY: Knock on the door would always be remembered

But there we were on the porch, ringing the doorbell, and I didn’t know what to expect.

I think the discussion started because Rosalind and Tony didn’t have any Christmas lights up. There was quiet as father talked about how Tony had been “furloughed” because “things were slow.”

I think that is the word they used in those days to tell you there would not be a paycheck this Christmas season. That meant the presents would be in short supply.

For Rosalind and Tony, there was also the burden of a brand new mortgage.

Standing on that porch, I sensed our visit was not one of celebration. I wondered if we were intruding.

But Rosalind and Tony opened the door and greeted us with smiles and a warm embrace.

They were warm, gregarious Italians at a time and place where everyone had to be labeled by their ethnic origins.

I think it was the first time I ever saw my immigrant Irish mother eat Italian food.

She was shocked to hear my brother and I rave about this new exotic dish we had discovered at Rosalind’s house — lasagna.

It was an evening of revelry and great cheer.