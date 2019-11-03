Nearly 90 people turned out in Fort Edward this week to tell school officials they like their small school district and they don’t want to merge.
That was not surprising.
No matter how much money the state throws at this issue — and there is some $40 million on the table for Fort Edward and a partner — very few school districts around the state ever merge.
Residents like the small-school atmosphere where everyone knows everyone else, and there seems to be a belief this gets their children more attention and a better education.
I suspect it is comfortable and many believe it is safer in their small schools.
I’m skeptical.
As parents, we play an important role in our children’s lives in challenging them, exposing them to new experiences and guiding them so they can stand on their own two feet in a world that might be far away from us.
I think we need to be realistic and pragmatic.
There seemed to be more talk at the forum about what residents liked about their district instead of what their children might be missing academically and socially.
Ultimately, schools have to provide an education that prepares students for the outside world, where they will have to get jobs and stand on their own. Most likely, they will probably not return to any of our small communities if they are successful.
Schools must first provide a broad educational experience that helps students build a resume, while offering opportunities for a future career.
To do that, schools in today’s competitive world have to offer advanced placement courses and a variety of electives to broaden each student’s experience if they are to be attractive candidates for secondary education.
Schools should provide extracurricular activities such as orchestra, debate, drama and creative writing to help form a more complete person and build confidence.
That is almost impossible when the graduating class size is about 35.
There is nothing wrong with the small school atmosphere.
I have repeatedly heard friends and colleagues say they would not trade that experience for anything.
But the world is getting more competitive.
If our children want to be part of that world, they need not only a robust education, but a robust high school experience.
That may mean a little more time on a bus.
That may mean some of their classes will have more students in them than there are now, but that might also foster more conversation and competition.
Most of us think nothing of commuting some distance if it means a well-paying job.
None of us would turn down a career opportunity because there are 40 other people in the office.
Our schools need to prepare our students for the realities of life. That may mean sacrificing some of the quaint traditions we hold so dear.
Folks in Fort Edward already know what they love about their school district.
It seems what they should be asking now is how a merger can provide their children with more options for the future.
How can it challenge them?
How can it broaden their horizons for enjoying a fuller life that might be better than the one their parents are living?
Isn’t that what we all want for our children?
