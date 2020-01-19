COMMENTARY: If we want impartiality in impeachment trial, we should turn to Denmark

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maybe Denmark can save us.

First, Denmark wasn’t my idea.

Al Matrose is a citizen representative on our editorial board. While we were talking about the U.S. Senate’s oath of impartiality this week, he suggested that we let Denmark decide the fate of the president.

He was joking of course, but I wasn’t quite sure what he was getting at, so I did a little research.

It turns out that, according to a group called “Transparency International,” Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world. New Zealand and Finland aren’t far behind.

The United States is 22nd of the 180 countries rated.

Not sure how Al knew all this, but the more important question might be how come the rest of us don’t know about it.

Especially, when you consider there are 21 other countries that are less corrupt than we are – including Canada. I thought the only thing Canada was better at than us was making beer.

While 22nd is not horrible—way better than Somalia and Yemen—we did slip four slots in the most recent 2018 ratings, and I could only imagine a bit of a frown from Lady Liberty in New York Harbor.