COMMENTARY: Hoping for a fair open government director

We’re looking at the appointment of a new director for the state Committee on Open Government with a mixture of trepidation and hope.

Trepidation, because the director, Shoshanah Bewlay, was chosen in a secretive process set up by Gov. Andrew Cuomo; because she has a long professional connection to Cuomo; and because, in her previous position as general counsel at the state Office of Information Technology Services, she backed “delaying and denying Freedom of Information Law requests,” according to a recent story in the Albany Times Union.

Trepidation also, because Bewlay did not call back the Times Union reporters or agree to send them copies of her decisions at ITS. On the other hand, Bewlay did call us back, on short notice, and spoke openly and spontaneously about her understanding of her new job and her resolve to conduct herself with integrity and independence. That gives us hope.

The previous director, Robert Freeman, was in the job for decades and was known for his understanding of state law and willingness to make calls however he saw them. If he believed a reporter was in the right, he would say so, but he was just as willing to take the side of a public official who did not want to release certain information, if he thought the law justified it.