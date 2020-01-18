COMMENTARY: Hoping for a fair open government director

We’re looking at the appointment of a new director for the state Committee on Open Government with a mixture of trepidation and hope.
Trepidation, because the director, Shoshanah Bewlay, was chosen in a secretive process set up by Gov. Andrew Cuomo; because she has a long professional connection to Cuomo; and because, in her previous position as general counsel at the state Office of Information Technology Services, she backed “delaying and denying Freedom of Information Law requests,” according to a recent story in the Albany Times Union.
Trepidation also, because Bewlay did not call back the Times Union reporters or agree to send them copies of her decisions at ITS. On the other hand, Bewlay did call us back, on short notice, and spoke openly and spontaneously about her understanding of her new job and her resolve to conduct herself with integrity and independence. That gives us hope.
The previous director, Robert Freeman, was in the job for decades and was known for his understanding of state law and willingness to make calls however he saw them. If he believed a reporter was in the right, he would say so, but he was just as willing to take the side of a public official who did not want to release certain information, if he thought the law justified it.
Freeman was also famous for his accessibility, giving reporters his cellphone number and taking calls at all hours. It turned out this chumminess had a dark side, as Freeman was eventually found to have sexually harassed reporters and workers in his office. He was fired.
So we’re not holding Freeman up as a model in all things, but we do hope Bewlay turns out to be responsive to requests, independent-minded and devoted to promoting the freedom of information cause as spelled out in state law.
“I understand my role and intend to discharge it with integrity,” Bewlay said.
As director, Bewlay earns $180,000 a year. She works with the 11 commissioners of the Committee on Open Government, six of whom must be members of the public and not elected officials and at least two of whom must be current or former representatives of the news media.
“The committee is charged with advocacy for change in promoting openness and transparency. My charge is to assist the committee with that. But my day-to-day work is to work with, interpret and comment on the law as it exists right now,” Bewlay said.
“I also understand my role is to be independent, and I won’t be infected by what I perceive one side of the equation wants,” she said.
That is a clear response to questions about whether she will be independent from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has shown an inclination to restrict the flow of information from state agencies to the public for his own purposes. Bewlay has worked for Cuomo for years, including when he was state attorney general, but it would be unfair to judge her performance in her new job now, after she has been in the position for about a week.
We are willing to wait and see whether she is a fair arbiter in disputes over the state Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. The job is a critical one, because the better informed the public is about state government operations, the more responsive to the public government officials will be.
We’ve also had a serious corruption problem in New York. Public corruption can be uncovered and even prevented when reporters and others have full and ready access to public records. A knowledgeable director of the Committee on Open Government can help make that happen, and we hope Bewlay will.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle, Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran and citizen representative Alan Matrose.