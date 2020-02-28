COMMENTARY: Hockey players can speak up for Trump if they like

The members of the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team had every right to appear at a Trump campaign rally last weekend in Las Vegas while wearing MAGA hats and to smile and clap and give thumbs up while the president led the crowd in cheers for "12 more years!"
They have every right to be for Trump and to let everyone know that they like Trump, personally and politically, just as the members of the U.S. women’s soccer team have every right to dislike Trump and say they would reject an invitation to the White House if they won the World Cup, which they did.
I think Trump is a terrible president and a terrible person, but it doesn't follow that I think every person who likes him or will vote for him is equally terrible.
I love that we live in a country that accepts and celebrates people from different backgrounds and different countries (no matter what President Trump says). But welcoming diversity also means accepting diversity of thought and opinion — and fashion, in the case of MAGA hats.
It means believing that, even though Bernie Sanders defends Fidel Castro, people who want Bernie for president are entitled to their opinion; and even though Donald Trump defends Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un and MBS, people who want him re-elected have their reasons.
You have free articles remaining.
I feel strongly that Donald Trump is not fit to be president of our country but also that political preferences are a bad measure for judging people. There is more to us than whose hat we wear or whose bumper sticker we put on our car.
I'm from Saranac Lake, and although I was away at college when the U.S. team upset the Soviets, lots of people I know, including my mom and my brother, were at the "Miracle on Ice" game and have raved about it to me.
The players have been castigated since rallying with Trump, as if showing support for him was a betrayal of all their fans who despise the president. I don't think so.
It has been very discouraging to watch people such as our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, embrace the "us vs. them" attitude that Trump embodies and promotes. But you can't fight that attitude by striking back in kind.
People surprise and disappoint. They are full of contradictions, as our country is full of differences. The stunning victory, the joy and excitement that the U.S. hockey players brought us in 1980 in Lake Placid is not tarnished by their show of support in Las Vegas for Donald Trump.
Diversity is not limited to a range within my personal preferences — it includes behavior I dislike. Since I think acceptance of differences is important, I have to accept that.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.