COMMENTARY: Hockey players can speak up for Trump if they like

The members of the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team had every right to appear at a Trump campaign rally last weekend in Las Vegas while wearing MAGA hats and to smile and clap and give thumbs up while the president led the crowd in cheers for "12 more years!"

They have every right to be for Trump and to let everyone know that they like Trump, personally and politically, just as the members of the U.S. women’s soccer team have every right to dislike Trump and say they would reject an invitation to the White House if they won the World Cup, which they did.

I think Trump is a terrible president and a terrible person, but it doesn't follow that I think every person who likes him or will vote for him is equally terrible.

I love that we live in a country that accepts and celebrates people from different backgrounds and different countries (no matter what President Trump says). But welcoming diversity also means accepting diversity of thought and opinion — and fashion, in the case of MAGA hats.

It means believing that, even though Bernie Sanders defends Fidel Castro, people who want Bernie for president are entitled to their opinion; and even though Donald Trump defends Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un and MBS, people who want him re-elected have their reasons.

