COMMENTARY: Glens Falls championship was the story of a generation

There was Girard’s prolific scoring and his recruitment by the best teams in college basketball.

And the final run for the state tournament. It is something I suspect many of us will never forget.

It might not have been as significant as the finances at Glens Falls Hospital, or as controversial as the political protests in downtown Glens Falls, but what it did for us as a community was important.

It brought us together as one in a year that was otherwise divisive.

It made us all smile during a year of turmoil.

It brought our collective identity together with “GF Nation,” at least for a few days, as so many of us stood giddily in long lines outside the downtown arena hoping to see history.

I stared at that team photo on the wall of the Glens Falls gymnasium for quite a while earlier this month. I thought about how the smiles etched on the faces of those young men will be there to see for generations to come.

I suspect none of them know the real significance of their accomplishment, or what it meant to us in this community, or those of us who just like basketball.