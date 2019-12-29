COMMENTARY: Glens Falls championship was the story of a generation

Here is what I noticed first.
When I drove into the parking lot at Glens Falls High School earlier this month, there was room to park.
That didn’t happen last season.
Last basketball season, I didn’t even try to find a place in the main parking lot. I knew the only places would be on one of the side streets near the high school.
The second thing I noticed was that the balcony was not crowded.
There were also fewer people with video cameras.
And then, finally, I saw the state championship banners and a team photo on one wall of the gymnasium. It was a page right out of “Hoosiers.”
Maybe, someday, this Glens Falls team will be a movie, too.
The ending was surely vintage Hollywood.
Joseph Girard III streaked along the baseline for the most important basket of his career, not because it won the public high school state championship, but because it allowed Glens Falls to come back home and play again in “Hometown, USA” for the Federation state title.
It would not have been right for the story to end in Binghamton.
So when it came time for me to cast my vote for the biggest story of the year, I chose Joseph Girard III and the Glens Falls high school basketball team.
There was Girard’s prolific scoring and his recruitment by the best teams in college basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
And the final run for the state tournament. It is something I suspect many of us will never forget.
It might not have been as significant as the finances at Glens Falls Hospital, or as controversial as the political protests in downtown Glens Falls, but what it did for us as a community was important.
It brought us together as one in a year that was otherwise divisive.
It made us all smile during a year of turmoil.
It brought our collective identity together with “GF Nation,” at least for a few days, as so many of us stood giddily in long lines outside the downtown arena hoping to see history.
I stared at that team photo on the wall of the Glens Falls gymnasium for quite a while earlier this month. I thought about how the smiles etched on the faces of those young men will be there to see for generations to come.
I suspect none of them know the real significance of their accomplishment, or what it meant to us in this community, or those of us who just like basketball.
So today, as our newspaper remembers the good and bad of the previous year, and as 2019 escapes into another decade, I’m thinking about the most memorable part of the year.
For me, it was the Glens Falls basketball team and what it accomplished.
Next month, I’ll be making the journey out to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to see JG3 at the next level.
I’m looking forward to it.
Maybe, I’m looking to capture a little of that magic from a year ago.
But I know that is impossible.
This was the story of a generation, and I was one of the more fortunate ones. I got to have a front row seat for all of it.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley