COMMENTARY: Garth Stam sometimes taught more than just his players

It wasn’t too long ago that I heard from a former Oneonta State soccer player I had met when covering the team 35 years ago.
Mike Kopp lives up here now, and had coached the Schuylerville girls team for a few years when he recognized my name in the newspaper.
We talked a little bit about those Oneonta State teams, and frankly, I was surprised at the number of player names I remembered. We finally got around to talking about Coach Garth Stam.
He was the kind of guy you don’t forget.
I guess I would call him stoic, maybe a bit of an enigma.
He had to be at least 6 feet, 6 inches tall, thin as a rail, and he looked far more like a basketball coach. In a day and age when coaches raged along the sidelines, he rarely said a word.
Mike told me the old coach still lived in Oneonta, but spent part of the year in Florida.
I heard from Mike again Wednesday.
The old coach had died. He was 88.
“As we’ve discussed, he was a true gentleman,” Mike wrote in an email. “A man who turned high school graduates into fine young men. And for me, that’s his legacy.”
We all should live lives of such meaning.
I thought about Coach Stam a on Wednesday. I remember him as being a man of few words, which made it difficult for me when I wrote about the team and how they had played.
In sportswriter parlance, he was a bad quote.
I sensed animosity in his silence.
I remember being frustrated and finally confronting him about what was wrong.
I don’t remember his exact words, but essentially, he believed I knew absolutely nothing about soccer and even less about how game stories should be written.
He didn’t believe he should have to provide an in-depth analysis in detailed quotes to me after the games. He believed I should just watch the games and write what I saw. He explained that was how they did it in other countries.
The old coach made some good points.
I was 25 years old and had never played or watched soccer at all. I was flying by the seat of my pants and I knew it. So I asked him for his help. I asked him how they wrote about soccer in other countries. He explained there was little if any concern for statistics such as shots on goal or saves. It was about the flow of the game, the tactics and the skills of the players. When a goal was scored, he told me to describe it in great detail.
He told me the worst place to watch the game was from the sideline, advising me to find the highest spot on the bleachers so I could see attacks as they developed.
I struck a bargain with the old coach, who was in his 50s and twice my age.
I asked him to help me.
I asked him to help me understand the tactics and explain to me what he was seeing on the field, and I would try using fewer quotes from him.
I guess you could say I became his student.
Eventually, my stories depended less on statistics and more on description. And while the quotes from the old coach never got much better, I believed we reached a mutual respect. Over the years, I tutored more than one young sportswriter about how to cover soccer, often using the words of the old coach.
In the fall of 1985, Oneonta State qualified for the SUNYAC tournament in Buffalo. I remember riding along with Coach Stam in his car. The team won both games that weekend and claimed the conference championship.
It was the last conference championship for Coach Stam.
Over the years, he coached six All-Americans and 18 of his players were drafted into professional soccer.
And he helped one young sportswriter as well.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog "The Front Page" discusses issues about newspapers and journalism.