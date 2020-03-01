COMMENTARY: Garth Stam sometimes taught more than just his players

I thought about Coach Stam a on Wednesday. I remember him as being a man of few words, which made it difficult for me when I wrote about the team and how they had played.

In sportswriter parlance, he was a bad quote.

I sensed animosity in his silence.

I remember being frustrated and finally confronting him about what was wrong.

I don’t remember his exact words, but essentially, he believed I knew absolutely nothing about soccer and even less about how game stories should be written.

He didn’t believe he should have to provide an in-depth analysis in detailed quotes to me after the games. He believed I should just watch the games and write what I saw. He explained that was how they did it in other countries.

The old coach made some good points.

I was 25 years old and had never played or watched soccer at all. I was flying by the seat of my pants and I knew it. So I asked him for his help. I asked him how they wrote about soccer in other countries. He explained there was little if any concern for statistics such as shots on goal or saves. It was about the flow of the game, the tactics and the skills of the players. When a goal was scored, he told me to describe it in great detail.