COMMENTARY: For everyone hoarding toilet paper, I hope you can spare a square

Aisle 16 was ground zero.
The shelves had been picked clean by an army of buzzards who feared not so much for their lives, but, maybe their bathroom comfort?
The sanitary wipes, bathroom cleaners and Purell were all gone, too, which makes some sense if you plan to battle coronavirus, but the run on bathroom tissue was puzzling.
After all, the symptoms for coronavirus were cough, fever and trouble breathing, but there did not seem to be any reason anyone would need to use the bathroom more often.
There was no factual evidence that tissue paper companies were scaling back their operations or limiting production in any way.
Yet, the shelves in Aisle 16 were bare, a testament to a bleak future in our own community and something else to worry about.
The real panic this week was not on Wall Street, but at your local supermarket.
I couldn’t help but wonder if there had been a line in front of the store when it opened that morning, or whether some people had made two or three trips to stock up for Armageddon.
I wondered if the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had convened a special task force to address the TP black market.
Ultimately, I couldn’t help but wonder: Why?
I hope it wasn’t because of something someone read on Facebook.
Perhaps, there was a family meeting where a poll was taken about which product you could least do without during a long quarantine.
I read that some supermarkets were sold out in England, too, and the unimaginable scenario where Australian grocery stores had hired security guards to keep customers under control.
Can you imagine being accosted at the checkout, “Put your hands in the air and drop the Charmin?”
But here is my favorite story. It shows the ingenuity of those of us in the newspaper trade in hard times. An Australian newspaper printed eight extra pages of blank newsprint for its readers to use as emergency toilet paper if they ran out of the real thing.
There was no word on whether circulation increased.
Before leaving home, I did take inventory and found that we had eight rolls of toilet paper. There were two rolls of the toilet paper I buy — but my wife refuses to use — and six rolls of the more expensive toilet paper my wife buys.
“That should do us a couple of months, won’t it?” I asked my wife.
The stern look revealed another gaping hole in my knowledge of women.
“You have no idea how much toilet paper women use, do you?” she announced.
Two female colleagues in work confirmed this information for me as well. This is what good reporters do.
I think my family has an adequate supply for the foreseeable future, but I suspect there are many in the community who do not.
I suspect there are some late sleepers who are being beaten to Aisle 16 first thing every morning.
But I remind all of us that we are in this together and that if you have filled the hall closet with bathroom tissue, you probably have enough for now. How about leaving some for someone else?
I wonder if one of the local churches or community centers could set up a toilet paper exchange for those in dire need in the weeks to come.
You know it is going to happen.
And then it could get ugly.
It is time to give your neighbor a helping hand and spare a square.
