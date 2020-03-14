COMMENTARY: For everyone hoarding toilet paper, I hope you can spare a square

“You have no idea how much toilet paper women use, do you?” she announced.

Two female colleagues in work confirmed this information for me as well. This is what good reporters do.

I think my family has an adequate supply for the foreseeable future, but I suspect there are many in the community who do not.

I suspect there are some late sleepers who are being beaten to Aisle 16 first thing every morning.

But I remind all of us that we are in this together and that if you have filled the hall closet with bathroom tissue, you probably have enough for now. How about leaving some for someone else?

I wonder if one of the local churches or community centers could set up a toilet paper exchange for those in dire need in the weeks to come.

You know it is going to happen.

And then it could get ugly.

It is time to give your neighbor a helping hand and spare a square.

Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter @kentingley

