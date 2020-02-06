COMMENTARY: Feeling inspired by Mitt Romney

If nothing else good happens during the time Donald Trump is president, the politically courageous and personally moving speech Utah Sen. Mitch Romney made on Wednesday, explaining why he was voting to convict Trump of abuse of power, will shine through the darkness.
I sometimes think about what I would do if faced with making a difficult ethical decision, if doing the right thing was against my own financial or career interests or contradicted the convictions of my family and friends and so required moral courage.
I don’t know what I would do. I’m sure it would depend on the particular circumstances.
But it is so heartening to see that one of the politicians who make up the elected leaders of our country has not only the courage but the desire to do what he believes is right even when it is by far the harder choice and will bring him much grief.
What was moving was Romney’s stated desire to avoid going against his party by voting to convict a president from his party but feeling that he was bound by his duty to the country, the intent of the Constitution, and most of all, the oath he made before God.
“I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” he said.
He could not bring himself to break that oath, and I find that moving not because I’m “profoundly religious,” as Mitt Romney is, but because of his acknowledgement that there are things more important than the concerns for making a living and meeting expectations that encompass us.
Many will scoff at this. I never knew, until recently, so many of us were so cynical and had such a low opinion of human nature. It takes not only moral courage but also optimism to stand on personal belief, all by yourself, the way Mitt Romney did.
It’s so easy to take the opposite view, to shrug it off, to point out all the ways it doesn’t matter, to rationalize your surrender to dishonesty or meanness. I’ve done that many times.
But Romney took the decision to heart, talking about what he would say in future years to his children and grandchildren, and what he would say to himself in the future, when he no longer cares about his political influence but has to measure, in the quiet stretches of old age, what he did right and wrong.
I believe his decision and his speech is important. History will admire him, but besides that, many people admire him now. He did what our political leaders so rarely do — set a moral example.
By insisting that his oath to be an impartial juror and to abide by the Constitution mattered more than anything else, he encourages journalists and police officers and teachers and contractors — everyone whose work involves a duty to be honest and ethical — to follow those obligations.
