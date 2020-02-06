COMMENTARY: Feeling inspired by Mitt Romney

If nothing else good happens during the time Donald Trump is president, the politically courageous and personally moving speech Utah Sen. Mitch Romney made on Wednesday, explaining why he was voting to convict Trump of abuse of power, will shine through the darkness.

I sometimes think about what I would do if faced with making a difficult ethical decision, if doing the right thing was against my own financial or career interests or contradicted the convictions of my family and friends and so required moral courage.

I don’t know what I would do. I’m sure it would depend on the particular circumstances.

But it is so heartening to see that one of the politicians who make up the elected leaders of our country has not only the courage but the desire to do what he believes is right even when it is by far the harder choice and will bring him much grief.

What was moving was Romney’s stated desire to avoid going against his party by voting to convict a president from his party but feeling that he was bound by his duty to the country, the intent of the Constitution, and most of all, the oath he made before God.

“I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” he said.