COMMENTARY: Elise Stefanik saw an opportunity that won't neessarily help us

Her communications people and campaign staff are quick to complain about reporters while trying to intimidate editors with unprofessional rants. There are several news outlets around the North Country that she is boycotting.

During the most recent campaign, Rep. Stefanik rolled out the “Taxin Tedra” nickname for her opponent while pounding home the message that Cobb raised taxes as a legislator, even though fact checks found that claim to be dubious. She also used a teenaged campaign worker to secretly record Cobb at one of her small campaign meetings and said she saw nothing wrong with that. When our editorial board asked her to pledge not to lie during the last campaign, she never responded.

When the editorial board asked her again this past year not to lie, she did not respond again.

We all should have seen this coming.

We’ve been suckered by the “fresh-faced” Ivy Leaguer who got her start in the Bush White House, never lived here and is now introducing the ugliness of Washington politics into a congressional campaign that should not matter that much to anyone in Washington.

But it does.