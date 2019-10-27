During a press conference this past week about the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Rep. Elise Stefanik said, “This is not a political game. This is a very, very serious process.”
Her actions have not lived up to that statement.
As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Stefanik has a front row seat to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
She can be in the room where it happens.
Where Kurt Volker shared his texts.
Where Gordon Sondland talked about what President Trump said.
Where Ambassador William Taylor laid out damning evidence about the president’s dealings with Ukraine.
And this has all been in the past two weeks.
As Rep. Stefanik said, “This is not a political game. This is a very serious process.”
What is at stake is the future of the country and its rule of law.
Oddly, Rep. Stefanik has not talked about her impressions of any of the witnesses, or the content of their testimony.
She has not updated us about any concerns she might have.
She has not said whether she still believes these are impeachable offenses, and if President Trump was acting in his own interests, rather than that of the United States of America.
According to her own oath, she is required to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, with the emphasis right now on domestic.
I hope she is taking that more seriously than it looks.
It appears she has gone all in on the political shenanigans of the day.
First, she joined the other Republicans on the Intelligence Committee in signing a letter demanding that Rep. Adam Schiff resign as head of the Intelligence Committee.
That’s what a good political solider does.
Then she joined several of her colleagues in condemning the lack of transparency regarding the impeachment investigation.
“This has been a closed door, unfair and unprecedented process,” Stefanik said at the press conference.
Except, she was one of those behind the closed door, along with as many as 44 other Republicans.
And the process was the same process Republicans used during the Benghazi inquiry.
This is business as usual.
Surely, she knows that.
Nothing epitomized the silly political games that Congress continues to concoct more than Wednesday’s storming of the Bastille at the U.S. Capitol.
Dozens of Republican lawmakers were demanding to be let into an Intelligence Committee hearing in a secure room where dozens of other Republicans — including Elise Stefanik — were listening to testimony.
Couldn’t Rep. Stefanik just brief them later over a beer?
If she is that concerned about what we need to know, couldn’t she brief all of us as well? After all, she is working for us.
She has a Facebook page.
She uses Twitter.
This again appears to be another instance of a politician choosing party and their political future over, well, us.
We should be used to it by now.
These are difficult times.
These are historic times. Perhaps Rep. Stefanik is too young to understand how historic, or even what is at stake beyond the next quarter of fundraising.
We used to look up to our political leaders.
We used to hold them in high esteem.
These days, they play silly games. This is what history will remember them for.
