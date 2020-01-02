COMMENTARY: Death of Newseum, free press is mounred

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They shut down the most important museum in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

The death of the Newseum has not been widely reported.

Nor has its loss been mourned properly.

It is another indication of how we have lost part of our moral center, a bit of our soul.

It’s an indication how little we appreciate the importance of a free press in protecting our other freedoms, while living in a world where 9 out of 10 people cannot write a letter to the editor or depend on a trustworthy source of information.

Consider that for a second.

Just 13 percent of the world’s people live in a place with a free press.

So, I had to say goodbye.

I knew that within those Newseum walls, I would find inspiration about a profession that is in trouble, which is being belittled at a time when it should be celebrated.

When I arrived at the Newseum Sunday morning, it was appropriately raining.

The line started at the main entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue, wrapped around the side of the building down Sixth Street and around the back onto C Street.