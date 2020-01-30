COMMENTARY: Cringing when the congresswoman comes on

Will Doolittle Projects editor Follow Will Doolittle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s hard for me to watch our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, these days, because I’ve always hated it when people play dumb.

When she first ran for office in 2014, in response to a question about climate change from the Post-Star editor, Ken Tingley, Stefanik said, “I’m not a scientist.”

That wasn't relevant, any more than it would be relevant for her to say she wasn’t a doctor in response to a question on health care funding. As a member of Congress, it’s her job to educate herself on important issues.

The larger point is, Stefanik was educated about climate change, but she was feigning ignorance to avoid an answer that didn’t match the party line.

Stefanik isn’t dumb. Like most members of Congress, she’s very well-educated (she attended Harvard). She’s sharp.

Despite that remark in 2014, Stefanik rarely played dumb her first few years in office. She engaged with dissenters and argued effectively for her positions.

I often disagreed with her, but I wasn’t embarrassed to see her on TV and think, “That’s my congresswoman.”

I’m embarrassed now.