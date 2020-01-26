COMMENTARY: Congress shares a rare bipartisan laugh

This week we found something we all could agree about.
Derek Jeter should be a hall of famer.
Considering that 396 of 397 baseball writers voted for Jeter in the annual vote, it was an unprecedented consensus that we rarely see anymore in our country.
Certainly not in politics.
We don’t seem to be able to agree on anything, but we can agree on Jeter.
He was a great player.
He was a clutch player.
He was a winner, and if you are a Yankee fan, you know you never get sick of winning.
And despite two tabloid-hungry newspapers in town, Jeter never got into any trouble.
Even Boston fans liked Jeter.
My favorite story about Jeter was right before the opening game of the 2001 World Series. Ground Zero was still smoldering from the terrorist attacks earlier that fall and President George W. Bush was about to throw out the first pitch. As he warmed up in the batting cage underneath the stands, Jeter warned the president, “Don’t bounce it, they’ll boo you.”
Only Derek Jeter could get away with that with the president of the United States.
President Bush threw a strike and the fans cheered.
It was a great moment.
You have free articles remaining.
The country was together that night.
In many ways, it feels like the last time we came together.
In an effort to perhaps ease some of the tension in the U.S. Senate Thursday night, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York City congressman, joked that perhaps a subpoena could be issued to find out who voted against Jeter.
Amazingly, there was bipartisan laughter.
I can’t help but wonder when was the last time 99.7 percent of Congress agreed on anything beyond a lunch break.
To understand this unprecedented consensus, you have to understand the Baseball Hall of Fame voting.
The Baseball Writers Association of America – you have to be a member for 10 years just to get a vote – insists that a player must receive 75 percent of the vote to be elected.
It takes a smaller percentage to remove a president from office.
Consider that for a second.
Baseball writers are notoriously tough with their votes. Years ago, there were old-time sportswriters who refused to ever vote for a player the first time they were eligible, no matter who they were.
Consider that when the first election for the Hall of Fame was held, Babe Ruth was left off 11 ballots, although he still got in.
Consider it took Joe DiMaggio four tries before he made it to the Hall of Fame.
And he married Marilyn Monroe.
Jeter did it in his first try and got all but one vote.
I wonder if Jeter might be available to visit the U.S. Senate next week. Senators could get their photos taken with him – one Democrat and one Republican in each photograph – in a totally American bipartisan moment.
And when they finally get around to voting on this impeachment thing, perhaps Jeter could warn them all: “Don’t bounce it, they’ll boo you.”
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.</&box_em>
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.