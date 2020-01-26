COMMENTARY: Congress shares a rare bipartisan laugh

Consider that when the first election for the Hall of Fame was held, Babe Ruth was left off 11 ballots, although he still got in.

Consider it took Joe DiMaggio four tries before he made it to the Hall of Fame.

And he married Marilyn Monroe.

Jeter did it in his first try and got all but one vote.

I wonder if Jeter might be available to visit the U.S. Senate next week. Senators could get their photos taken with him – one Democrat and one Republican in each photograph – in a totally American bipartisan moment.

And when they finally get around to voting on this impeachment thing, perhaps Jeter could warn them all: “Don’t bounce it, they’ll boo you.”

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.</&box_em>

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.