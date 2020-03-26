COMMENTARY: Choosing between business, survival

Phone callers wanted to know about summer tourism and how the federal government bailout would help them. While it appears we will all get checks, Gov. Cuomo said that New York comes out on the losing end of the $2 trillion bailout passed by the U.S. Senate.

Oh, and probably a lot of people are going to die because we can’t take care of them. Some of them may be front line health care workers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hopefully, Rep. Stefanik will have something to say about how she will protect New Yorkers’ interests when the bailout is voted on in the House of Representatives.

At the Friday event, Rep. Stefanik said her priority was making sure relief is provided to small businesses. If they can afford health care, of course.

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, surely Stefanik was briefed back in January about the probability of parallel economic and health-related calamities.

She did not sound any warnings that we heard.

I was hoping at one point that one of the three would have interjected their concern about being asked the wrong questions.