Christopher Shambo, issued a summons for domestic assault last year in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, has no business being the district attorney for Hamilton County, because he still won’t be honest about what happened.
When asked about the incident by Brian Mann, a reporter for North Country Public Radio, Shambo said, “I’ve never assaulted anyone, I’ve never been arrested for assault.”
He may have been playing with words there, but he went on to deny that public records exist documenting the police response to a “domestic assault” and the issuing of a summons. But the record exists, numerous people have seen it, the police department in Maine has confirmed it and NCPR included a copy of it on their website. Check it out.
And Mann, because he’s a good reporter, pressed Shambo, saying he was going to call the Old Orchard Beach Police and asking Shambo whether the police would confirm his claim there was no record of an assault call.
“Yeah,” Shambo said to Mann. “I don’t think there is any public record.”
He later changed his story to Post-Star reporter Don Lehman, telling him the police were called in Maine, when he was having an argument with “a friend,” but the local district attorney decided not to pursue the case.
Shambo has other seriously negative marks on his record, like a guilty plea to DWI, but even if you’re OK with that, you should not be OK with electing a dishonest district attorney.
In Maine, the domestic assault case against Shambo was dropped because the person who police said was the victim decided not to cooperate with the investigation. That often happens in domestic violence situations, unfortunately.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2015, Shambo was arrested in Saratoga County and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, eventually pleading guilty. Disgusting social media posts that are demeaning to women that Shambo made a few years ago have also surfaced. He has called them “inappropriate” and offered a half-hearted apology.
“I would apologize to anyone who saw it and was offended by it,” he said.
I refuse to repeat the posts, but you can find them online easily. They are not inappropriate but wrong and repellent. If he can’t recognize that, he can’t be an advocate for victims of modern attacks like revenge porn, not to mention sexual assault and domestic assault.
People should be able to make mistakes and be forgiven. Everyone does stupid things, and one of the most appalling consequences of living in a digitally connected society is the way one dumb moment, captured on video, can destroy a career or a relationship.
Shambo’s behavior shows a pattern of bad behavior, however, and that pattern reveals his character.
We have to be able to use our moral judgment — our judgment of whether a person can be trusted — when we go into the voting booth. Otherwise, what is the point? If we’re not trying to put good people in public office, then what are we trying to do?
Elected officials are representative of us. They show who we are. If we elect the dishonest and the dishonorable, we’re revealing ourselves, and we’re insulting ourselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.