COMMENTARY: Biden for Bolton is an impeachment trade too good to pass up

Letting Hunter Biden and/or his father testify could punch more holes in the argument by Trump’s defenders that the president was merely trying to root out corruption when he leaned on new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens. The more likely explanation was that Trump wanted Ukraine to cast a cloud over Joe Biden, who was (and remains) the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November. Remember, witnesses testified during the House impeachment inquiry that Trump and Giuliani wanted top Ukrainian officials to announce an investigation into the Bidens, not necessarily complete one. The more interesting half of the deal, of course, would be hearing from Bolton _ someone who’s actually relevant to Trump’s impeachment because he has firsthand knowledge of the discussions surrounding the security aid to Ukraine that Trump put on hold. If having a Biden sideshow is the only way to secure Bolton’s testimony, it would be worth the price.