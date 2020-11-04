COMMENTARY: Arriving, almost, at a long-awaited day

I did not think the presidential election was going to be close, but the results force me to see that I live in my own bubble of expectations, reinforced by people I associate with who hold similar political opinions and by my Facebook and Twitter circles, where I’ve blocked most of those I disagree with.
Even if Donald Trump does not win — and now it looks as though he will lose — I wonder how it’s possible that so much of the country can support him.
I’m missing something, and I’m not sure what it is.
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump mocked a reporter with a congenital disability by imitating the way he holds and moves his arms. I thought that was the end for Trump, because I believed most Americans would not stand for such mean behavior, but I was wrong.
If you haven’t seen the video, I’ve linked to it, or you can search online for “Trump mocks disabled reporter.”
It has been fact-checked by various organizations, which found Trump’s claims that he didn’t know the reporter — Serge Kovaleski — and wasn’t mocking him false. But when Trump denies the truth in cases like this, he isn’t trying to disprove what really happened.
He is trying to open a window of doubt, and even if that window is open just a crack, his supporters can use that crack to escape responsibility for supporting such an awful human being.
He doesn’t mean what he says, he didn’t do what he claimed, he’s just talking.
But if Trump’s talk is discounted as meaningless, what is left? Without his smirks and sarcasm, his gripes and his jibes, his hot-air claims of greatest, biggest, richest, strongest and most serious, what do you have?
Trump ran on no platform this year. From nuclear talks with North Korea to the great big beautiful wall that Mexico was going to pay for, he has almost no policy accomplishments to point to.
So I’m brought back to my original question: Why do so many people, here and elsewhere in the country, support President Trump? If it’s policy, what policies? And if it’s personality, what’s to like?
Today, I am beginning to let out a breath I’ve been holding for four years. I don’t know exactly where we’re going, but it looks now like the direction will be changing. That opens the window of hope for me, just a crack.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
