COMMENTARY: Arriving, almost, at a long-awaited day

He is trying to open a window of doubt, and even if that window is open just a crack, his supporters can use that crack to escape responsibility for supporting such an awful human being.

He doesn’t mean what he says, he didn’t do what he claimed, he’s just talking.

But if Trump’s talk is discounted as meaningless, what is left? Without his smirks and sarcasm, his gripes and his jibes, his hot-air claims of greatest, biggest, richest, strongest and most serious, what do you have?

Trump ran on no platform this year. From nuclear talks with North Korea to the great big beautiful wall that Mexico was going to pay for, he has almost no policy accomplishments to point to.

So I’m brought back to my original question: Why do so many people, here and elsewhere in the country, support President Trump? If it’s policy, what policies? And if it’s personality, what’s to like?

Today, I am beginning to let out a breath I’ve been holding for four years. I don’t know exactly where we’re going, but it looks now like the direction will be changing. That opens the window of hope for me, just a crack.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

