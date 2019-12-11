COMMENTARY: A friend gone, lost to alcohol addiction

Maybe those instances help explain the tears when he told me of his rehab plans.

I had just bought a rental property and he was going stir crazy to avoid drinking, so he’d come help me with odd jobs. I’d also drive him to get groceries and bid on jobs — because his license was long suspended.

But the license issue was going to get taken care of really soon, too, he said. He had a plan to get it back.

I was so happy for him.

I wanted that guy back, the guy who could make anyone laugh with his intellect and wit and infectious laugh. I wanted to see him thrive again.

But as the weeks went on, talk of getting the license back to resume a productive life seemed to always be a next week or next month thing. There was always a reason why it hadn’t happened yet.

But he wasn’t drinking, he told me. Which was great.

But he was drinking.

Other friends were telling me they’d seem him drunk in local pubs.

Like most of his friends from the past, I, too, kind of went by the wayside, occasionally seeing him at gatherings and reading Facebook posts, but we drifted apart.