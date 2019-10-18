RAY BROOK — The state Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation announced a joint comment period on an amendment to the Blue Mountain Lake Wild Forest that would permanently allow a boat wash station to remain in place.
The boat wash station, which has been in place since 2017, is located in a pull off along state routes 30 and 28N near Lake Durant just outside of Blue Mountain Lake. The station consists of a 12 foot by 20 foot shed, which is used to store equipment and supplies for watershed stewards. While the roadway is under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Transportation, the pull off is located in the Blue Mountain Wild Forest.
The shed has been allowed on a temporary basis for the past two years, but the DEC is proposing an amendment to the Blue Mountain Lake Wild Forest unit management plan that would allow the shed to stay in its current location permanently.
You have free articles remaining.
The APA board approved the comment period at its regular monthly meeting last week, and is running a joint comment period so the public can comment on both the plan and its conformance with the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. During the meeting, APA staff said they don’t expect much in the way of public comment on the relatively non-controversial move, so the comment period ends on Oct. 30.
The Blue Mountain Lake Wild Forest is composed of nearly 38,000 acres in the towns of Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake and Newcomb. The location of the boat wash station puts it within easy reach of Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Durant and the DEC’s Lake Durant Campground and Day Use Area.
Comments can be sent to NYS DEC, Josh Clague, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233 or by email to adirondackpark@dec.ny.gov. Comments can also be sent NYS APA, Richard Weber, PO Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977 or by email at SLMP_UMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.