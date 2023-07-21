Comfort Food Community of Greenwich is once again using a passenger van, this time a Dodge Promaster, to offer fruits and veggies to senior community members of Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Hudson Falls who may otherwise struggle to get to a grocery store due to limited mobility or access to transportation.

For the fifth year in a row, Comfort Food Community of Greenwich’s Fresh Food Run is serving fresh produce.

Residents of multiple senior centers and living communities who are housebound and without access to a car are delivered fresh food and given a boost of social interaction, according to CFC’s Alyssa Place.

Rather than getting a set bag of groceries, the program resembles a market in the back of the van and senior residents make their own choices of fresh food the organization has in stock.

With grocery prices skyrocketing post-pandemic and the reduction of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at the beginning of the year, CFC has seen a significant increase in importance for the program, press materials said.

They reported last year that the program alone has seen a 30% increase in the population served with no increase in budget.

This leaves CFC relying recovering food from local farms to ensure that fresh produce is not going to waste and is instead going to those who need it most.

Resident of Cedars Living Community’s Karen Corlew said the living community has some people and that the program is highly helpful for elders who are housebound.

They don’t have cars; they can't get to stores. she said.

"This really helps them. It gets them outside. They pick up their food, and they talk with people. It’s a really social interaction and it just uplifts everyone. It’s a wonderful program," she said.

Manager of the Food Recovery Team at CFC is Joanna Tebbano who said the organization is grateful to the generosity of the farmers, volunteers, donors, and grant funding that make this program possible.

“The Free Food Run does so much good, and we would love to expand it even more, but that is largely dependent on our budget," she said.

The announcement of the programs return came in a news release on Tuesday, July 18. To learn more about how to get involved in this program and others like it, visit CFC’s website.