GLENS FALLS — Longtime Post-Star columnist Joseph Cutshall-King has released his second book of newspaper columns.
“Over My Shoulder 2” contains 117 columns published from 1998 to 2000 and covers such topics as the long-lasting effects of urban renewal of downtown Glens Falls, the history of the abolitionist and suffrage movements in Washington County and some personal reminiscences of growing up in Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward and Ticonderoga including learning the joys of eating paste in first grade, according to a news release.
Other topics include Prince Taylor, an African-American from Ticonderoga who fought in the Revolutionary War, practicing for the atomic bomb being dropped, New Yorker magazine humorist Frank Sullivan including his sister Martha King in a Christmas poem and a four-column series about Glens Falls’ rum-running days and the 1932 South Street murder of gangster Joey Green.
You have free articles remaining.
The book is divided into three sections — Glens Falls history, area history and personal and family memories. It is fully indexed.
The book is $11 and is available at Amazon.com and at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, the Village Booksmith in Hudson Falls, and at the Chapman Historical Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.