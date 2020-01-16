COLUMN: We find ways to keep going

I’m not sentimental about holidays, and I’ve never been a fan of Christmas. But the atmosphere in our household is awfully quiet these days and having our scattered kids and their significant others, along with some of their best friends and my mom and sister and a friend of my mom’s at our house for breakfast and presents and dinner, with talk rising and falling, happily and heedlessly, was wonderful.
Bella had pulled out a white, part-lace tablecloth my mom gave us years ago that carries our signatures in marker, going back through years of family gatherings. The lace has been shredded from multiple washings, but we all were able to find a place to sign.
Instead of a turkey, Bella and I had made a turkey lasagna and a seafood lasagna and a couple of pies, and our daughter, Ginny, and her husband, Jeff, brought bagels and pastries for breakfast. Bella used to make enormous meals by herself, but now I help, mostly by answering questions from her like, “Did I put the sugar in?”
The food was fine, but the excitement came from sharing it, from the talk that flowed around the table and rose up in a glad cacophony that filled the room. The memory of that gathering made me happy for days afterward and still does, now that we’re back to our quiet days of sitting together.
We went through months of denial and grief after Bella’s diagnosis almost three years ago with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. But we’ve reached a calmer place now. Her symptoms continue to progress, but we’ve gotten used to it.
Last week, Bella’s car keys had been misplaced, and Tuesday morning, we both had somewhere to be.
We each carry a key to the other’s car on our key ring, so I gave her the one from my key ring.
“We’ll find your keys later,” I said.
Unhappy about that, Bella went out to her car to search for her key ring. I heard her shout, then she appeared in the doorway.
“I found it,” she said, smiling and holding up the key I had just given her.
Her smile is pure happiness these days, a complete enjoyment of the moment.
“That’s the key I just gave you,” I said.
You have free articles remaining.
“No, I found it in the car. I found it.”
“You couldn’t have,” I said.
She was crestfallen. It wasn’t only that her keys were still missing, but that she could get mixed up so quickly.
I gathered my stuff to leave.
“Just use that one, then we’ll find your keys later. They have to be around,” I said.
I went out to the driveway and noticed Bella’s car was running. Her key, on her key ring, was in the ignition.
I realized she must have found her keys in the car, started it, then headed back in to tell me. Somewhere between the car and the front door, she noticed the key in her hand — the one I had given her — and thought it was the one she had found.
I hurried back into the house. “You did find it,” I said. “It’s in your car. You started it.”
It felt like a victory, no matter how mixed up. The keys had been found once more. We would get where we had to go with all the things we had to have with us. Things get jumbled now — we can’t change that. But we can keep moving.
I headed out to my car again.
“OK, bye,” I said.
“You’re not giving me a kiss?” she said.
I walked back to the door. Our embraces are all warmth now.
It’s like we’re balancing on a ledge, and we’re holding onto each other and looking out at the view of our 33 years together. We share a few seconds of wordless encouragement to keep each other going, then we’re off.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.