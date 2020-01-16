COLUMN: We find ways to keep going

Will Doolittle Projects editor Follow Will Doolittle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m not sentimental about holidays, and I’ve never been a fan of Christmas. But the atmosphere in our household is awfully quiet these days and having our scattered kids and their significant others, along with some of their best friends and my mom and sister and a friend of my mom’s at our house for breakfast and presents and dinner, with talk rising and falling, happily and heedlessly, was wonderful.

Bella had pulled out a white, part-lace tablecloth my mom gave us years ago that carries our signatures in marker, going back through years of family gatherings. The lace has been shredded from multiple washings, but we all were able to find a place to sign.

Instead of a turkey, Bella and I had made a turkey lasagna and a seafood lasagna and a couple of pies, and our daughter, Ginny, and her husband, Jeff, brought bagels and pastries for breakfast. Bella used to make enormous meals by herself, but now I help, mostly by answering questions from her like, “Did I put the sugar in?”

The food was fine, but the excitement came from sharing it, from the talk that flowed around the table and rose up in a glad cacophony that filled the room. The memory of that gathering made me happy for days afterward and still does, now that we’re back to our quiet days of sitting together.