COLUMN: We are being changed by this

In December, I had hip replacement surgery, and at 59, it was my first surgery ever and the first time I'd been admitted to or spent a night in the hospital.
It went well, I healed fast and soon felt better than I had before the surgery. But a couple of unexpected things happened.
Because I had to be careful how I moved the hip in the first few weeks, I was maneuvering my body in different ways. Instead of crawling onto my bed, then flipping over, for example, I was sitting on it first, then swinging my legs up as I let my upper body fall back onto the mattress.
These changes in the way I moved around dislodged little stones in my inner ear called otoconia and caused vertigo, one of the worst feelings not involving pain I've ever experienced.
When I would wake up in the mornings and sit up in bed, the room would spin. I'd wait, then stagger around for a while until it calmed down. A sick, unsure feeling would linger through the day.
An ear doctor treated me for the condition, which is called benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, by maneuvering my head and upper body around in a complicated pattern while I twisted to look at the ceiling, then the floor. That helped, and he gave me home exercises to do on the couch, which also helped.
Gradually, the vertigo went away, although a little touch of it remains below the surface of my consciousness, so when I get up fast out of bed or strain to read in low light, I can feel it there, like a chasm I don't want to fall into.
The other thing that happened was I stopped liking beer.
My longtime habit was to drink a beer with dinner or soon afterward. I abstained for a week or so after the surgery, then tried one but didn't like its taste — too strong. Wrong beer, I thought — not a good flavor.
A few days later, I tried another but had the same reaction. The third time, I realized it wasn't the beer. Somehow, my appreciation of it — the way I tasted it — had changed. The alcohol was overpowering the beer's flavor, making it taste unbalanced.
So I stopped, and after many years of drinking a beer in the evening, I haven't had one for four months.
Maybe my new metal and plastic hip parts react poorly to beer. Or maybe, the two effects are related, and because alcohol can worsen vertigo, my body is rejecting the beer to protect itself.
But I was changed by the surgery, the way we are changed, usually in less obvious ways, by all our experiences.
This current emergency that has transformed my habits and almost everyone else's made me think about the surgery. We're going to be different coming out of this.
We don't know how bad things will get or what the effects will be. But I don't think, after the hours and days of sitting by ourselves at home, of fearing the worst every time a loved one complains of fatigue, of putting all our plans on hold and our usual concerns to the side as we watch the toll of the dead rising, we will ever go back to just where we were.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.