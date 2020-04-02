COLUMN: We are being changed by this

The other thing that happened was I stopped liking beer.

My longtime habit was to drink a beer with dinner or soon afterward. I abstained for a week or so after the surgery, then tried one but didn't like its taste — too strong. Wrong beer, I thought — not a good flavor.

A few days later, I tried another but had the same reaction. The third time, I realized it wasn't the beer. Somehow, my appreciation of it — the way I tasted it — had changed. The alcohol was overpowering the beer's flavor, making it taste unbalanced.

So I stopped, and after many years of drinking a beer in the evening, I haven't had one for four months.

Maybe my new metal and plastic hip parts react poorly to beer. Or maybe, the two effects are related, and because alcohol can worsen vertigo, my body is rejecting the beer to protect itself.

But I was changed by the surgery, the way we are changed, usually in less obvious ways, by all our experiences.

This current emergency that has transformed my habits and almost everyone else's made me think about the surgery. We're going to be different coming out of this.

We don't know how bad things will get or what the effects will be. But I don't think, after the hours and days of sitting by ourselves at home, of fearing the worst every time a loved one complains of fatigue, of putting all our plans on hold and our usual concerns to the side as we watch the toll of the dead rising, we will ever go back to just where we were.​

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

