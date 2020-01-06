Washington County Historical Society publishes suffrage calendar

GREENWICH — Susan B. Anthony fought tirelessly for women’s suffrage, yet she didn’t live long enough to vote.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
Anthony spent much of her childhood in the hamlet of Battenville in the southern Washington County town of Greenwich. She moved there at the age of 6 with her parents when her father was made manager of the mill on the Batten Kill across the street from their home, which still stands today.
Anthony and several other local suffragists are highlighted in a new suffrage calendar created by the Washington County Historical Society.
“Each month is a different person or people from different towns in Washington County,” said Debi Craig, the past president of the Washington County Historical Society. “And, of course, we started with our own Susan B.”
The February page of the calendar pays homage to Chloe A. Sisson and Lucy P. Allen, founding members of the Easton Political Equality Club. The group still exists as a book club today.
“Both of them lived to be able to vote, unlike Susan,” Craig said.
The calendar contains dates of women’s suffrage events that happened nationally and statewide, but also on a local county level.
"Half the fun was finding all the things that happened here, because we didn’t learn about that in our history books,” Craig said. “I think it’s important, especially for young women and girls to know, especially since this is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”
You have free articles remaining.
Most of these women were farm wives who took care of their husbands and children, worked on the farm and belonged to various political groups like the Easton Political Equality Club.
At the turn of the 20th century, Emma Woodard Hays, who was born in Salem, was the treasurer of the Washington County Woman Suffrage Association and president of the West Hebron branch of that society.
The calendar also features the Rev. Anna Lewis MacArthur, the wife of a former owner of the Granville Sentinel. She became publisher after her husband’s death.
Other women included in the calendar are Betty Wakeman Mitchell of Fort Edward and Emma Skiff Becker, an accomplished poet from Easton.
The historical society printed 100 calendars and already had to reprint 25 more, and those sold out as well. Craig just placed a third order.
The calendars cost $10 and are available at the Washington County Historical Society headquarters at 167 Broadway, Fort Edward. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and can be contacted at 518-747-9108. Calendars are also available at Battenkill Books in Cambridge and at Historic Grounds in Whitehall.
People are unaware of the amount of history in Washington County, Craig said, especially related to the women’s suffrage movement and Susan B. Anthony. It is important for this history to be preserved, she said.
Feb. 15 is the 200th anniversary of Anthony's birthday.
The historical society is planning a Susan B. Anthony bus tour on May 31 of important sites in Washington County towns of Greenwich, Easton, Jackson and Cambridge.
“It’s going to take people to the cemetery across the river where her grandparents are buried, and her younger sister, her nephew is buried there," Craig said. "The school that she attended where they told her that girls didn’t need to know how to do long division is right across the river.”
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Sunday Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.