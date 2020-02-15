COLUMN: Washington County Fair planning is in full swing

EASTON — Even though this year's Washington County Fair is still six months away, organizers are already pulling the pieces together.

"A month ago, all the concessions contracts went out," said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship manager. "The maintenance department, up until a week ago, were digging to put in fiber-optic cable for internet."

According to Breese, PrimeLink Wireless has been helping the fair step up its digital footprint.

"It's really important to improve our connection," said Breese.

This year's fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30.

"We are already working on programs," Breese said. "There is quite a bit going on already ... there are some exciting new things going on for this year."

Tai chi sessions to start in March

Washington County Public Health's eight-week Tai Chi for Arthritis program begins in March, according to Elizabeth St. John, a health educator who runs the classes.