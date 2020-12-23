COLUMN: Warm the Children program helps fill a vital need

Thank you to all who have helped Warm the Children this year.

Even in the best of years, many families in our area struggle to purchase new clothing for their children. Warm the Children helps fill a portion of this need.

Despite the challenges created by COVID, the Glens Falls and surrounding community has responded in a wonderful and overwhelming way this year to support Warm the Children. Over $40,000 has been raised since September to help clothe over 200 children in our area.

Warm the Children is a cooperative effort of The Post-Star, the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and works to provide new winter clothing for children from Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

100% of all donations are used to purchase this new clothing from our longtime partner, J.C. Penney at Aviation Mall.