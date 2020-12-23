COLUMN: Warm the Children program helps fill a vital need

Thank you to all who have helped Warm the Children this year.
Even in the best of years, many families in our area struggle to purchase new clothing for their children. Warm the Children helps fill a portion of this need.
Despite the challenges created by COVID, the Glens Falls and surrounding community has responded in a wonderful and overwhelming way this year to support Warm the Children. Over $40,000 has been raised since September to help clothe over 200 children in our area.
Warm the Children is a cooperative effort of The Post-Star, the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and The Salvation Army of Glens Falls and works to provide new winter clothing for children from Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
100% of all donations are used to purchase this new clothing from our longtime partner, J.C. Penney at Aviation Mall.
The Salvation Army provides names and contact information of families meeting the necessary criteria of low-income children, and The Post-Star and Rotary Club of Glens Falls solicit volunteer shoppers to accompany the families on the shopping trips. Due to COVID-related restrictions, adults were limited to shopping for the children this year, but we look forward to next year when the children can (hopefully) join the adults and pick out their own clothes once again.
The Warm the Children program came to the Glens Falls region in 1992, and 2020 was a milestone year in that we have now surpassed over $1 million in donations. The program was a labor of love for many years for former Post-Star employees Tom Haley and Michelle Giorgianni, who worked very closely with the recently retired Lee Cleavland at the Salvation Army. Thanks to the efforts of David Bogue from the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and Major Leo Lloyd and Michelle Foley at the Salvation Army, Warm the Children continues to make a positive impact on our community.
To those who made donations of all sizes and to the volunteer shoppers who make the program go, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You continue to keep hope and optimism alive in what has been a most challenging year for all of us. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families!
Brian Corcoran is former publisher of The Post-Star and is board treasurer of the Rotary Club of Glens Falls. He is currently a lead regional finance director for Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Post-Star.