Now the days are getting shorter, and it’s dark when Bella and I get out of bed. We’ve been doing some yard work and rushing to get bulbs in the flower beds before the frost comes. It’s cool in the mornings, but still warm some afternoons when the sun is out. We get out in it and dig and rake and strip off our sweaters. We feel the sun on our skin — weak, but it warms us.
About once a month, I wake up between 3 and 5 a.m. and can’t get back to sleep. In the night, I’ll fixate on small troubles, like a traffic ticket I recently received, and the possibility of returning to sleep will recede.
I get up and put on socks and slippers and sneak downstairs with my glasses and book. I’m not an early riser, but I enjoy those still hours before dawn, an escape from the constant sensory intrusions of the news on TV at home and the computer at work.
Bella is upset by my insomnia, because she blames herself. It may be that the cause is our changed circumstances since her development of younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. Inside my mind, our schedules and our finances spin around like plates on sticks, but that is not her fault.
I keep circling back to that thought — it’s not her fault, not her fault; and also to this one — there’s nothing you can do, nothing you can do.
We’ve had some visitors recently, family and good friends. Alzheimer’s has hurt Bella’s ability to develop a conversation — she forgets what she has just been told and repeats what she just said. But it hasn’t taken away the warmth with which she connects with people (and their dogs). So we have a lot of small, positive interactions with people we know well and people we don't, and that is not a bad way to travel from one day to the next.
The anxiety was getting the best of her for awhile, but in recent weeks, with help from a boosted prescription, she has fought it to a draw and kept busy inside and outside the house — cleaning up the back porch, hauling wood chips around the yard for our gardens. When the anxiety was bad, it was hard for her to do much but sit in her chair, wrestling with the weight of it — “the elephant on my chest,” as she calls it.
“I don’t like this,” she said to me one morning in the car. “I used to be ambitious.”
We were on our way to a kitchen and bath showroom, because we’re having our downstairs bathroom redone, using money from Bella’s retirement fund. She wants to spend it now while she can enjoy the results.
We cruised down the Northway and talked about a recent visit from a friend I used to work with, who was at the paper during the 9/11 attacks. I remember picking up our younger daughters, Tam and Zoe, at kindergarten that day and how silent all the parents were.
“I can’t believe that much time has passed,” I said.
“Time kind of stands still for me now,” Bella said.
Then her voice changed to mock despair.
“I wallow in a torrential whirlpool of anxiety and pain,” she said.
We laughed.
“That’s good,” I said. “'A torrential whirlpool of anxiety and pain.' I’ve got to put that in a column.”
We laughed again.
