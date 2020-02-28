COLUMN: Volunteers wanted at Glens Falls Hospital

Warren/Washington RSVP, which provides meaningful volunteer opportunities for those age 55 and older, is looking for help at Glens Falls Hospital.

RSVP and the hospital have partnered since 1990 on volunteer positions.

Currently, volunteers could serve as greeters, medical alert installers or patient representatives. They could also do clerical work in a variety of departments. For more information or to volunteer, call RSVP at 518-743-9158 or send an email to director@warrenwashingtonrsvp.org.

RSVP hopes to strengthen “the well-being of both self and community” through volunteer work. It provides a wide variety of volunteer posts and helps members find an assignment that matches their skills and interests. RSVP partners with nonprofit organizations.

Marketplace update

One in four New Yorkers is now getting health insurance from the NY State of Health Marketplace.

The marketplace, which is part of the Obamacare system, allows people to look at health plans, costs and coverage before selecting one. Those who do not have employer-based insurance can get a government subsidy if their income is below a certain level.