COLUMN: Volunteers wanted at Glens Falls Hospital

Warren/Washington RSVP, which provides meaningful volunteer opportunities for those age 55 and older, is looking for help at Glens Falls Hospital.
RSVP and the hospital have partnered since 1990 on volunteer positions.
Currently, volunteers could serve as greeters, medical alert installers or patient representatives. They could also do clerical work in a variety of departments. For more information or to volunteer, call RSVP at 518-743-9158 or send an email to director@warrenwashingtonrsvp.org.
RSVP hopes to strengthen “the well-being of both self and community” through volunteer work. It provides a wide variety of volunteer posts and helps members find an assignment that matches their skills and interests. RSVP partners with nonprofit organizations.
Marketplace update
One in four New Yorkers is now getting health insurance from the NY State of Health Marketplace.
The marketplace, which is part of the Obamacare system, allows people to look at health plans, costs and coverage before selecting one. Those who do not have employer-based insurance can get a government subsidy if their income is below a certain level.
This year’s open enrollment ran from Nov. 1 to Feb. 7. During that time, 4.9 million people signed up, which was 150,000 more than last year. Of the 4.9 million, 3.4 million signed up for Medicaid plans. That means most people who are using the marketplace are poor; the plans are still too expensive to compete with most employer-based plans. But for those who qualify for a subsidy, the marketplace plans are much cheaper.
Only 113,796 people signed up without receiving any subsidy.
All 12 of the insurers that offered Qualified Health Plans last year offered them again for 2020. Those are the plans that are used by people with low to middle income.
For those with income just above the Medicaid limit, 15 insurers offered the Essential Plan, which is the cheapest plan outside of Medicaid.
New York kept its enrollment open for seven weeks longer than the federal marketplace and paid for advertising and “navigators” to help people sign up. Nearly 1.6 million people called for assistance, including nearly 20,000 calls on Feb. 7, the last day of open enrollment.
Those who have a qualifying event can still sign up. Events including losing employer-based insurance, getting married or having a child.
More surgeries at Saratoga Hospital
More patients are having surgery at Saratoga Hospital, and those surgeries are becoming more complex, according to hospital officials.
In response, the hospital created a new position: administrative director of surgical services.
A 30-year nurse at the hospital will fill that role.
Sharman Lisieski will be responsible for Saratoga Hospital surgery departments, including sterile supply, gastrointestinal services and Saratoga Surgery Center, which is located at the hospital’s Wilton campus.
Lisieski has spent her entire nursing career at Saratoga Hospital. Most recently, Lisieski was director of the operating room and preoperative and post-anesthesia care units.
It’s not the first new position added because of the increase in surgeries. In October, Dr. Joseph Bell was named vice president and medical director of perioperative services, which involves the care before, during and after surgery.
“When I was building this team, I knew one of my first decisions would be to tap Sharman for this new role,” Bell said. “She is respected and admired throughout our organization for her leadership, clinical expertise and, above all, her commitment to our patients.”
Bell and Lisieski will work together to improve quality of care and the “total patient experience,” they said in a statement.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.