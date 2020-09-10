Column: Trying to save the memories

Bella drinks seltzer waters and other fizzy flavored drinks like a demon, and one of my projects is collecting the cans from tabletops and her nightstand and the bathroom.
Before I throw them in the returnables bag, I grab the tab on each can and bend it back and forth until it breaks off, then slide the tab into an empty plastic berry container. Every once in a while, I turn over a handful of tabs to our daughter, Tam, a welder and artist who uses them as fish scales in a sculpture she’s making.
I save container tops for Tam, too, because years ago, she said she wanted someday to make something out of them. So I’ve filled a plastic tote in the attic with beer caps and tops to soda bottles, honey jars and Gatorade. Seven or eight large Tide detergent containers are also up there, also full.
Somewhere in the house is a platter or a big glass vase filled with sea glass that Tam and Zoe and Bella have helped me collect whenever we’ve gone to the seaside. I love sea glass. Starting as trash dropped in the ocean, broken into shards, transformed by sand and waves, it ends up as bits of treasure offered by the ocean to whoever finds them.
In a cracked wooden salad bowl on a shelf in the dining room is a rubber band ball the size of a large cantaloupe. Bella started it at least 10 years ago, but I’ve been the only one tending it for years now, saving rubber bands from our daily newspaper and snatching bigger ones that hold together bunches of broccoli and asparagus.
The ball is so heavy now I have to use two hands to pick it up. Its size and weight speak of all the vegetables Bella has chopped up, all the big meals she has prepared to draw us together.
These are some of the little things I do around the house to create the illusion of order.
Alzheimer’s speeds up the confusion of aging. The forgetting that would normally get a little bit greater each year becomes instead a multiplying and overwhelming force.
For Bella, it’s an emotional blow every time her growing inability to think and remember smacks her in the face. Finding her way even to nearby places has gotten harder. So has getting home. Navigating the internet has become impossible.
Meanwhile, since Bella's diagnosis three and a half years ago with younger onset Alzheimer's disease, I've grown more attached to my little projects and collections.
I don’t like to miss a can tab. If one falls into the hole in the top of the can after I've broken it off, I’ll take a knife and cut open the can to get it out.
Sometimes, a rubber band breaks while I’m stretching it around the ball, which is disappointing. This summer, in the heat, the outer bands started drying out and snapping, so I rubbed the whole ball with oil.
I’ve neglected the sea glass collection this summer, although Tam and her boyfriend found a lovely blue piece a couple of weeks ago on Cape Cod and gave it to me. The great thing about sea glass is its lack of monetary value. All of its meaning comes from my appreciation of the way it looks and feels and the way it recalls the beaches where it was found and our vacations.
This project, too — the Alzheimer’s Chronicles — is a collection, gathering moments from our lives that show what is happening to us and how we’re reacting to it.
But I hope it is also a record of who Bella is, her facets and her edges, so they can be seen and appreciated before the disease wears them away.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.
