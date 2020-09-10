Column: Trying to save the memories

The ball is so heavy now I have to use two hands to pick it up. Its size and weight speak of all the vegetables Bella has chopped up, all the big meals she has prepared to draw us together.

These are some of the little things I do around the house to create the illusion of order.

Alzheimer’s speeds up the confusion of aging. The forgetting that would normally get a little bit greater each year becomes instead a multiplying and overwhelming force.

For Bella, it’s an emotional blow every time her growing inability to think and remember smacks her in the face. Finding her way even to nearby places has gotten harder. So has getting home. Navigating the internet has become impossible.

Meanwhile, since Bella's diagnosis three and a half years ago with younger onset Alzheimer's disease, I've grown more attached to my little projects and collections.

I don’t like to miss a can tab. If one falls into the hole in the top of the can after I've broken it off, I’ll take a knife and cut open the can to get it out.

Sometimes, a rubber band breaks while I’m stretching it around the ball, which is disappointing. This summer, in the heat, the outer bands started drying out and snapping, so I rubbed the whole ball with oil.