COLUMN: This doctor stood up and did the right thing

She told the world about her daily reality.

“The frustrating thing about all this is that it feels like it is too little, too late, like we knew, we knew it was coming,” Smith says in the video. “Leaders in various offices (in the New York City medical community) are saying, ‘We’re gonna be fine, everything’s fine.’ And from our perspective, everything is not fine. I don’t have the support that I need. Even the materials I need to physically take care of my patients. This is America and we are supposed to be a first-world country.”

It was a warning to the rest of us that management isn’t always on top of things.

Smith talked about an emergency department that is now seeing 400 patients a day instead of 200.

She talks about the refrigerated tractor trailer that is parked outside, just in case.

She talked about her colleagues who are now becoming ill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This is important for us to know as well.

I’m hoping the carnage we are seeing in New York City will be a wake-up call for those of us in this community that we need to do more to prepare.

We need to be staying home all the time.