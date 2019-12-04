I’ve been thinking a lot about Atticus Finch this week.
What he stands for, and why we need him — or someone like him — more than ever.
“To Kill A Mockingbird” is perhaps the most beloved novel in American literature. Harper Lee chronicles the story of a southern lawyer’s defense of a black man accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama.
Atticus is the only lawyer in town who will take the case.
He does it because it is the right thing to do.
It’s an important reminder of what may be lacking in our own country today.
Doing the right thing.
Atticus believes there is a goodness in all people.
He believes you have to “crawl around in their skin” awhile before you can make a judgment.
I’m not so sure about that goodness anymore.
I’ve got the emails and voice mail messages as evidence.
What we find out through Atticus’ defense of the innocent Tom Robinson is that the people of his small southern town are not so good.
That is being kind.
They are the worst type of evil.
The charges against Tom Robinson are fabricated by the victim.
A mob, some who are neighbors and clients of Atticus’, show up at the jail to get justice with a rope.
And ultimately, the racist jury finds Robinson guilty in under an hour, and Atticus’ own children are attacked on a dark path by the father of the “victim,” as payback for Atticus doing the right thing.
I watched Gregory Peck playing Atticus last week in the 1962 movie that won Peck the Academy Award.
You have free articles remaining.
Then I saw the updated story on Broadway.
Atticus is the person we all should aspire to in our lives.
He is a deep-thinking person of morality, honesty, compassion and decency, trying to impart those same lessons to his two young children by the way he lives.
There is much to learn there.
Ultimately, Atticus Finch represents the goodness we hope for in each other — the goodness that appears to be lacking entirely in our politics and in much of our everyday lives filled with the hucksters we see on television.
I fear if we walked around in America’s skin for a few days, we would not only not recognize it, we would be ashamed of it.
That’s what is being debated in Washington.
Our inherent goodness.
It’s what has always been at the heart and soul of our country. It’s our willingness to defend the meek and provide an opportunity for those who have been repressed.
At least it used to be.
We must decide as individuals how we should act and who we should believe. We used to be able to do that. We used to be able to recognize character in individuals, distinguish fact from fiction and know right from wrong.
Instead, “goodness” is on trial, and it’s unclear how we will choose.
Our morality is now in question.
The lasting lesson of “Mockingbird” is of a man choosing to do something because it is the right thing to do, even though he knows it has no chance of succeeding and he has nothing to gain from it.
Imagine, nothing to gain from it.
Maybe that’s a starting point for evaluating our leaders.
Maybe that’s a starting point for seeing the hucksters and finally recognizing those with character.
We need to find Atticus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.