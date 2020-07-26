COLUMN: The Saga of Chompy

Chompy knows traps.
He showed up in the back yard a few weeks ago. I would watch him out the back window eating the high forage near the edge of the woods.
He seemed disinclined to go into the front yard. He would also run and hide under the old shed if he realized anyone was watching him.
Chompy is a groundhog the size of one of those Smart Cars that can just barely hold two passengers and seem unwise to drive on anything but back streets.
We really don’t want groundhogs here. They are very good at eating gardens, which is not what you want if you have a garden. They also dig holes which a horse can fall into. And they can reproduce, which means one now becomes nine in a little while.
Soon you have to give up your house and move to high ground in a swamp near their cousins, the beavers, who will keep your yard clear by gnawing down the trees.
Groundhogs are really nice to look at, and they seem benign just as long as they are on some stretch of grass near a highway or the grassy bank of a drainage ditch somewhere.
Now the thing about Chompy is he knows traps, and is very wary of people. This seem to indicate that he was trapped and released in a sparsely settled part of the Adirondack Park. Just like the bear the DEC released a couple of decades ago that destroyed 10 of my beehives out back, ate all of our apples, and threw up all over the place after it finished gorging.
Well I put the trap on the back patio, the Plaza del Moronica. As soon as Chompy saw that he changed his residence and moved out front, settling on living under the shed called the Penance Shed, right near garden.
This was not the desired result. Chompy avoided the garden for a while, until tempted by about eight purple cabbages one night.
Now, I have only seen him in the garden once, and I know you won’t like this, but I didn’t take a shot at him because I didn’t happen to have a weapon on me.
In the meantime, various family units have been setting the live trap, filled with treats such as peanut butter and apple slice sandwiches, greens and lovely summer squash, in various locations nearby.
As soon as the trap showed up Chompy stopped making appearances and has not gone into the garden.
But I heard the trap triggered a few times last week. When I went to check, all the treats are gone but there was no Chompy in the trap. This is a sly old veteran.
Unfortunately, we no longer have old Sadie Dog to take care of these issues. Sadie was the mortal enemy of groundhogs. Though she could learn to be kind even to pet bunnies and squirrels, she would not be convinced, even if a groundhog were in a trap, that groundhogs were anything but a total threat to the farm. The same rule applied to coyotes, foxes and birds of prey.
Mia Dog is only interested in hunting chipmunks and enjoys watching Chompy while sitting in front of a window.
We will keep trying to catch him and move him somewhere else, with new bait, different trap locations, and patience.
There has been no sign of him in the past several days, but I can’t believe Chompy would move again because of the trap. We will have to wait and see.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
