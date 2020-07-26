COLUMN: The Saga of Chompy

Chompy knows traps.

He showed up in the back yard a few weeks ago. I would watch him out the back window eating the high forage near the edge of the woods.

He seemed disinclined to go into the front yard. He would also run and hide under the old shed if he realized anyone was watching him.

Chompy is a groundhog the size of one of those Smart Cars that can just barely hold two passengers and seem unwise to drive on anything but back streets.

We really don’t want groundhogs here. They are very good at eating gardens, which is not what you want if you have a garden. They also dig holes which a horse can fall into. And they can reproduce, which means one now becomes nine in a little while.

Soon you have to give up your house and move to high ground in a swamp near their cousins, the beavers, who will keep your yard clear by gnawing down the trees.

Groundhogs are really nice to look at, and they seem benign just as long as they are on some stretch of grass near a highway or the grassy bank of a drainage ditch somewhere.