Nope. Not going to do it.
You are not going to cough. Not here. Not now.
Ignore the tickle. B-r-e-a-t-h-e s-l-o-w-l-y... no no no.
Don’t cough. Don’t cough.
It was my very first Broadway show, and it was proving to be memorable one right out of the gates. Diagnosed with pneumonia two days before, I wasn’t living my best life, but having spent a paycheck on tickets to give my kid a special birthday experience the show was going on.
I took a long slow sip of water. Popped another lozenge and slowly exhaled as the cast of “Beetlejuice” launched into another number.
I felt a musical crescendo coming… almost there… almost...
The cast hit a high note, the tech guy hit the theatrical lighting bolt and, on cue, I coughed violently into the neck of my shirt like a pro. I am nothing if not a good audience member.
If I had to spend the show hiding in a bathroom stall hacking, I would have, as I have done stranger things in a pinch. But my breathing slowly, coughing during crescendos, sipping water and gently clearing my throat like an uptight librarian strategy was working.
I wasn’t “catchy” or anything, as I liked to remind pretty much anyone I came in contact with.
“I am on antibiotics. It’s just a little cough, that’s all.”
If downplaying an illness could cure it, I would have been long healed.
“I don’t have a real cold. I just have a little sore throat,” I said at first.
Then it was, “I don’t have a cold. My nose is just a little stuffy.”
Then it was, “I think I have Ebola and I am going to my bed to die. Everyone leave me.”
This sudden turn of events rocked the family back on their collective heels.
“What is the disease that mommy has again?” whispered my youngest, looking down at her mother’s feverish body.
A struggle of sorts erupted as an entire household wanted mom to “take it easy, rest and recoup,” but began questioning these encouragements right around the time they started running out of food and clean underwear.
But now here I was in NYC. I was watching a wonderful show, and I had made it all the way to intermission.
“I am just going to walk around for a minute or two, stretch my legs,” I said to my crew, smiling like a pageant contestant.
Then I walked to a tiny corner of that beautiful, grand theater, far away from everyone, and I coughed all the coughs I had been patiently holding on to. The coughs poured out of me like demons from the very center of hell on release day. My body shook. The eyes watered. My leg jumped like a dog getting his back scratched.
It was a brutal, ugly mind, body, spirit sort of altercation that lasted uncomfortably long, I am sure, for anyone who had the discomfort of passing by to see any part of it.
Thoroughly exorcised, I took a sip of water, walked calming back to my seat and “excuse me, pardon me’d” all the way back to my landing spot.
Then I smiled.
And the show went on, because that is what shows do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.