COLUMN: The Amish, the pandemic and self-sufficiency

But former Whitehall Supervisor Vernon Scribner, a longtime farm owner who lives on county Route 12 and knows members of the Amish community, said he’s aware of some negative impact the pandemic has had on them.

One Amish farm was sold a couple of months ago to another Amish family, but because of the pandemic, the new owner has been unable to sell milk because the state hasn’t been doing inspections, he said. He also wondered how an Amish pallet maker was faring with decreased demand for construction materials like local slate.

“It’s impacted them somewhat, but not all that much,” said Scribner, who lost a cousin from Burlington, Vermont, to COVID-19.

Nick Deutch, Safka’s partner, attended an Amish auction in Hampton last Wednesday that was attended by an estimated 150 people, half who were Amish, he said.

He said the community is aware of the pandemic, but that they aren’t really impacted much by it. They have been going about business as usual “in their own little secluded society.”