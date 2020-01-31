COLUMN: Tedra Cobb to hold health care roundtables Tuesday

“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s partisan legislation, H.R. 3, is a 95% tax on lifesaving cures for Americans that has no chance of passing the Senate and becoming law,” Stefanik wrote on her Facebook page.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill would save $456 billion.

Stefanik said she is an original co-sponsor of the Lower Costs, More Cures Act, which is a package of 40 provisions to lower out-of-pocket spending, ensure medicines and cures are not heavily taxed, strengthen transparency and accountability and promote competition in the medical community.

Cobb criticized Stefanik for her vote against the bill.

Redo on Medicare plans

A fortuitous storm is offering some Medicare recipients a second chance in February.

In Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties, Medicare recipients can change their Medicare Advantage plans and drug prescription plans for this year. They must make any changes by Feb. 29.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s a big deal because usually they can only change their Part C and Part D plans once a year, by Dec. 7.