Although summer doesn’t technically begin until June 21st, this is typically the weekend people begin to act like the season has arrived.

Tourists begin to filter into the area, seasonal stores and attractions open up after a long, cold winter. Families usually enjoy extra time off from work, and plan cookouts, camping and get-together.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday we celebrate here in the United States. It is a day to remember the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.

While any holiday should be celebrated for the actual reason behind it, manufactures and retailers enjoy these dates to begin large sales on their merchandise. Specific things go on sale at specific times of the year, and Memorial Day is definitely one of the holidays that is used for big sales.

Here are some great ways to save money over the next week:

  • Stores begin their sales earlier now. Most stores will actually honor some of the sale prices now. Others will wait until Monday. So, please pay careful attention to what you are buying and when it is on sale. If something is included in the sale on Sunday, go ahead, and if it goes on sale on Monday, head back there the next day. The money you will save will be worth the trip.
  • Memorial Day is a great time to buy a mattress. If you look at the history of sales, May is a great time to buy a mattress. A lot of retailers will knock a great deal off the price of any mattresses in their store, so they can make room for new inventory. You can also find great discounts online, and possible free shipping right to your door.
  • Check out those extra flyers this morning. Stores will have their flyers filled with seasonal items like flowers, mulch, yard tools and grills. Look around your house, take an inventory of things you picked up last fall on clearance. Hopefully you don’t have to buy anything. But if you do, compare prices at each store before heading out. Bring flyers with you, as some stores price match exact same items.
  • Save big at the grocery store as well. I mentioned this last week, but it can definitely be repeated. This time of year is when you want to stock up on things like paper plates, napkins, utensils, foil, condiments, etc. These are all items you will use over the next few months with cookouts and parties. Items like ketchup or mustard have a long shelf life, so you can easily stock up on items like these when the price is low and you have a coupon. Paper products never go bad, so when the price is low, think ahead to your summer plans. You will save money and time, by not having to go to the store to buy more over the summer.

In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass for more information.

Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke, and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at kimberlybutlerthepoststar@gmail.com.

