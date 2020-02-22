COLUMN: Students take anti-vaping message to Capitol

Applications can be found at www.saratogahospital.org/aboutus/volunteering. The deadline to apply is March 20.

Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild has provided scholarships since 1990. This year, the Guild will offer up to five $1,500 scholarships. To be eligible, students must be entering college in 2020, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and have a documented record of community service, particularly in a health care environment.

Child support allowance passes

The Assembly overwhelmingly passed legislation that would give judges the option of adding an allowance to child support agreements for disabled young adults.

The allowance would help single parents care for a disabled child until the child is 26, rather than ending child support at 21. Judges can only consider the allowance if the child has mental or physical disabilities and will not be able to live independently.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill now goes to the Senate.

In the Assembly, the bill was sponsored by Assemblywomen Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston.