COLUMN: Students take anti-vaping message to Capitol

Students took their anti-vaping message to the state Capitol this month for Legislative Education Day.
Members of the local Reality Check group met with Assembly members Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake; Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; and Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston.
They told the legislators that they should not think the problem with tobacco addiction has been solved because of the 82% decline in cigarette use among high school students. Vaping has replaced cigarettes and nearly 40% of high schoolers in New York state now vape tobacco.
“Successfully reducing the average adult smoking rate in New York state is a significant achievement, but new and emerging nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes, could reverse the substantial gains we’ve made,” said Theresa Paeglow, manager of the Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities initiative for Adirondack Health Institute. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside lawmakers on these important matters.”
Reality Check is part of the Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities initiative. It is a youth-led program for students who try to persuade youths to not use tobacco.
Scholarship opportunity
The Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors in Saratoga County who are interested in pursuing careers in health care.
Applications can be found at www.saratogahospital.org/aboutus/volunteering. The deadline to apply is March 20.
Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild has provided scholarships since 1990. This year, the Guild will offer up to five $1,500 scholarships. To be eligible, students must be entering college in 2020, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and have a documented record of community service, particularly in a health care environment.
Child support allowance passes
The Assembly overwhelmingly passed legislation that would give judges the option of adding an allowance to child support agreements for disabled young adults.
The allowance would help single parents care for a disabled child until the child is 26, rather than ending child support at 21. Judges can only consider the allowance if the child has mental or physical disabilities and will not be able to live independently.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
In the Assembly, the bill was sponsored by Assemblywomen Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston.
“The needs of dependent children with developmental or physical disabilities do not simply disappear when they reach age 21,” Woerner said. “This is a common-sense proposal, supported by 55 bipartisan co-sponsors and advocates, that has now passed the Assembly twice and I urge our colleagues in the Senate to pass it as well.”
New director at hospital’s Ti campus
Kristen True has been named the new site operations director for the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Ticonderoga Campus.
“Kristen brings many years of experience in business and health care,” said John Remillard, president of the UVM Health Network, in a statement. “Equally important is her commitment to the Ticonderoga community. It is clear that Kristen loves where she lives and works.”
True was administrator and social work director for Elderwood Village at Ticonderoga before joining the hospital. She is also vice president on the board of directors for the Mental Health Association in Essex County.
The Ticonderoga Campus Emergency Department was recently remodeled with an expanded care team, including emergency medicine physicians from the UVM Medical Center. The campus also hosts a number of specialty physicians throughout the month, as well as radiology, infusion and specialty clinics. For more information, go to www.ech.org/Health-Centers/Ticonderoga-Campus.
Saratoga Hospital adds new psychologist
Psychologist Vanessa Laird has joined the behavioral health team at Saratoga Community Health Center, a Saratoga Hospital facility.
Laird was a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center.
“Dr. Laird shares our fundamental commitment to supporting and empowering our patients to achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Dr. Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, medical director of the Saratoga Community Health Center. “She is an excellent fit for the Community Health Center and a welcome addition to our integrated health care team.”
Laird has a master’s degree in educational psychology and a doctorate in counseling psychology, both from Texas A&M University. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship in clinical psychology at Albany Med and an internship at the Albany Psychology Internship Consortium.
Saratoga Community Health Center is located at 24 Hamilton St., Saratoga Springs.
