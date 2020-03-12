COLUMN: Spring lifts spirits despite disease

Bella and I get on with our lives as normally as we are able, without agonizing over the way her brain is being affected by Alzheimer’s disease. What choice do we have?
You can weep over a traumatic injury or grieve over a terminal diagnosis, but you can’t lament your fate full-time for five or 10 years or more. It has been three years for us since her diagnosis, and even though her symptoms and our circumstances are constantly changing, we are somehow getting used to that.
It’s easy to confuse Alzheimer’s with aging. Old people get tired. They sometimes get names wrong. They misplace their keys.
But it’s not the same. Bella’s mind isn’t getting old and losing some of its strength, the way muscles do. It is being attacked.
Bella is brave, and she says she feels like herself. But a fear of being alone is right below the surface now.
“I miss you,” she said the other morning as I was leaving for work.
I patted her chest: “Are you OK?”
She nodded, her eyes red. She was sitting in her chair, and I knelt down and wrapped my arms around her. I felt our closeness, the warmth of it, and the inadequacy of my empathy.
“I want a brain transplant,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“But then you wouldn’t be you,” I said, standing and zipping up my jacket, walking into the kitchen.
“But I’d be really smart again,” she said.
She has often advocated for her Alzheimer’s turning out actually to be a brain tumor, because then it could be cut out. She wants an enemy that we can identify and fight, not this thief that tiptoes in and steals her ability to think, a teaspoonful at a time.
It seems especially cruel that her suffering is internal, while the symptoms — the forgetting and fantasizing, the repetitions and perseveration — can test the patience of the people around her.
But we do get used to it — not just me, but our children and the rest of our family and friends. People realize it’s not so bad to hear the same story over again, especially when Bella puts a different twist on it each time.
It’s not so bad. Each day, we can find something that is not so bad, and Bella tries so hard to do that, it’s like a daily affirmation: “I clean the house. I cook. I walk my dog three times a day. I go to the store. I drive anywhere I want.
“I have a wonderful husband and children. I have a beautiful dog and bunny.”
She says she’s doing about as well as she was several months ago, and once recently when I said her symptoms have gotten worse, she said she wants me to stop telling her that.
Some realities can’t be denied, but since Alzheimer’s has put us in a gray zone of perpetual uncertainty, why not assert the most positive version of our circumstances?
We still feel the growing warmth of spring, and soon we'll see the first shoots from the scores of bulbs we planted last fall. Pepper, our beautiful dog, will loll in the sun on the lawn, and the ice will retreat from the sidewalks so neither she nor Bella will worry about slipping during their walks.
We hold hands more often these days. We go to the movies. We say, 'I love you.' We say that life is good.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.