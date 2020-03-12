COLUMN: Spring lifts spirits despite disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“But then you wouldn’t be you,” I said, standing and zipping up my jacket, walking into the kitchen.

“But I’d be really smart again,” she said.

She has often advocated for her Alzheimer’s turning out actually to be a brain tumor, because then it could be cut out. She wants an enemy that we can identify and fight, not this thief that tiptoes in and steals her ability to think, a teaspoonful at a time.

It seems especially cruel that her suffering is internal, while the symptoms — the forgetting and fantasizing, the repetitions and perseveration — can test the patience of the people around her.

But we do get used to it — not just me, but our children and the rest of our family and friends. People realize it’s not so bad to hear the same story over again, especially when Bella puts a different twist on it each time.

It’s not so bad. Each day, we can find something that is not so bad, and Bella tries so hard to do that, it’s like a daily affirmation: “I clean the house. I cook. I walk my dog three times a day. I go to the store. I drive anywhere I want.

“I have a wonderful husband and children. I have a beautiful dog and bunny.”