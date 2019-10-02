Rep. Elise Stefanik is 35 years old, halfway through her third term in the House of Representatives and facing a historic moment in her political career.
While she hasn’t been showing a lot of face time here in the 21st Congressional District this year, she has been showing up on national television.
She questioned Robert Mueller when he appeared before the House Intelligence Committee this summer.
She questioned Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire about the whistleblower complaint against President Trump last week.
She will be at the heart of the investigation over whether the president did anything wrong and whether he should be impeached.
This is history.
Rep. Stefanik is uniquely qualified to be part of this investigation.
As a member of the Intelligence Committee, she also chairs the subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. She is also on the House Armed Services Committee.
I suspect she knows enough about foreign policy in Ukraine to know the significance of the allegations against the president.
To go along with her Harvard resume, she has three years in the Bush White House working on domestic economic policy, oversaw the debate prep of vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and worked as director of communications for the conservative think tank Foreign Policy Initiative.
Her experience is a conglomerate of legislative, executive and political. She knows Washington.
But in the five years she has represented this district, I still don’t have a feel for what she stands for when it comes to, well, us.
She is an extraordinary tightrope walker on policy, party and now President Trump.
She has tweeted she does not think President Trump should be impeached.
She demands transparency about the facts.
Yet, her questions to McGuire last week hinted at skepticism.
You have free articles remaining.
What is more troubling is that in the days after the whistleblower complaint became public, Stefanik used it as a tool to raise money.
National Public Radio reported that in an email sent to potential donors, Stefanik asked for donors to help her “stand up for President Trump and fight against these partisan attacks.”
In the coming days and weeks, Rep. Stefanik will be in a position to question witnesses and help clarify the facts about what President Trump did and didn’t do.
Or will she just be carrying water for her party?
Will her actions be to “stand up for President Trump?”
That would be unconscionable considering what is at stake, and she should make it clear that she has the best interests of the people at heart.
There have been too many lies.
And too much politics.
The American people deserve better, and Rep. Stefanik is in a position to deliver a clear and truthful message.
Before Trump was elected president, Rep. Stefanik also told NPR that some of President Trump’s policy initiatives were “absolutely not a good idea.”
NPR summed it up this way:
“Stefanik suggested that Congress, and the Armed Services Committee, would basically be able to keep a lid on Trump. If he proposed anything that’s illegal or against the military code of conduct, Stefanik said she and other lawmakers would block those actions.”
That was a hypothetical in 2016.
Now it is real.
“I believe that regardless of who’s elected the next president, we need to have a strong Congress with congressional oversight on our defense policy,” Stefanik told NPR in 2016.
It’s time for Rep. Stefanik to live up to that statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Stefanik is a perfect example of a useless congress person. I’m Republican and can’t wait to vote her out. Wake up people, she is not good for this district!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.