COLUMN: Queensbury students make Valentine's Day cards to send to veterans

To use the system, people can visit the Salem district website at www.salemcsd.org or download the Anonymous Alerts mobile app from Apple, Google Play or the Chrome stores.

Principal Julie Adams said the implementation of this app does not replace or discourage students from seeking help from faculty or staff in person.

“Our doors are always open to our students. This provides an additional way for students to reach out for help, especially on weekends and after school hours,” she said in a news release.

Culinary challenge

Students from the local BOCES culinary arts program will be teaming up with the National Guard for competition where they will make dishes using the military’s Meals Ready to Eat as their inspiration.

The MRE Challenge will be held on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the F. Donald Meyers Education Center at 15 Henning Road in Saratoga Springs. It will be a style similar to food-cooking competitions such as “Chopped.”

Students will be given several MREs, which are the prepared meals soldiers eat, and create a tastier dish. Eighteen high school students are participating in six teams of three culinary students each. They will be critiqued by a panel of four judges.

One will be chosen as the winner.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.