COLUMN: Queensbury, Lake George robotics teams win awards

VEX Robotics teams from Queensbury and Lake George did well at the state championships on Feb. 29 in Syracuse.
William H. Barton Intermediate School also fielded both a fourth grade team and a fifth grade team for the first time.
The Radical Robots is made up fourth graders Hazel Wood, Juliana Muldner, Lily Cormier, Maddox Brodt, Jonny Cirillo and Nolan Young and coached by three fathers — Eric Wood, Josh Muldner and Chris Cormier. The fourth graders finished eighth among 48 teams. The next-highest elementary school finished 32nd.
In the programming-only category, the team placed third among 5,475 teams in the world. The team also received the Elementary Excellence Award and got second place in the Robot Skills Award. The Excellence Award qualified the team to move onto the World Championships.
Lake George fielded three teams. The state championship consisted of 70 teams across New York competing in 10 qualification rounds to enter a single elimination tournament and this year’s “Tower Takeover game.” All three Lake George robotic teams reached their respective division finals.
The district’s B and C team joined together to be crowned 2020 Northern New York State Champion. The district’s collective team won the 2020 Tournament Champion, The Innovate Award, The Think Award and the 2020 Programming and Drive Skills Champion. This placed them No. 1 in the State Tournament and ranked No. 176 in the world out of more than 10,000 teams competing in the world.
The team is made up of the following students: junior Carson Bruening, junior Madeline Gorey, sophomore Christian Sitletti, sophomore Kristian Johnson, sophomore Antonio Chiaravalle, sophomore Isaac Herrick, junior Anthony Richichi, sophomore Emily Fuller, junior Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola, freshman Gianna Fasulo, sophomore Shelby Decker, senior Michael Burrows and freshman Jonah Cocozza.
Battle of the Books
More than 400 students on 56 teams from 19 local school districts participated in the 2020 “Battle of the Books.”
The event was organized by the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES School Library System and held at SUNY Adirondack.
Students in grades three through six prepared by reading five fiction and nonfiction books. Then, students are tested on various details from the book including the plot to the dedication. During the competition, teams had 20 seconds to answer a question by giving the name and author of the book, according to a news release.
Here are the final results:
Third grade
- First place: St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School;
- Second place: Kensington Elementary School, Glens Falls;
- Third place: Ballard Road Elementary School, South Glens Falls;
- Fourth place: Hartford Central School;
Fourth grade
- First place: Lake George Elementary School;
- Second place: Indian Lake;
- Third place: Kensington Elementary School, Glens Falls;
- Fourth (tie): Hudson Falls Intermediate School, Schuylerville Elementary School;
Fifth grade
- First place: St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School;
- Second Place: William H. Barton Intermediate School, Queensbury;
- Third place: Moreau, South Glens Falls;
- Fourth: Hartford Central School;
Sixth grade
- First place: Warrensburg Elementary School;
- Second Place: Hudson Falls Middle School;
- Third place: Granville Elementary School;
- Fourth: Lake George Elementary School.
