COLUMN: Queensbury, Lake George robotics teams win awards

VEX Robotics teams from Queensbury and Lake George did well at the state championships on Feb. 29 in Syracuse.

William H. Barton Intermediate School also fielded both a fourth grade team and a fifth grade team for the first time.

The Radical Robots is made up fourth graders Hazel Wood, Juliana Muldner, Lily Cormier, Maddox Brodt, Jonny Cirillo and Nolan Young and coached by three fathers — Eric Wood, Josh Muldner and Chris Cormier. The fourth graders finished eighth among 48 teams. The next-highest elementary school finished 32nd.

In the programming-only category, the team placed third among 5,475 teams in the world. The team also received the Elementary Excellence Award and got second place in the Robot Skills Award. The Excellence Award qualified the team to move onto the World Championships.

Lake George fielded three teams. The state championship consisted of 70 teams across New York competing in 10 qualification rounds to enter a single elimination tournament and this year’s “Tower Takeover game.” All three Lake George robotic teams reached their respective division finals.