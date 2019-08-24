As a young man, I can recall standing on the shores of Lake Champlain and watching the sun rise over the Vermont mountains.
Sometimes I found myself vainly searching the waters for the dinosaur-like head of "Champy," the Lake Champlain monster.
Since the taverns stayed open until 4 a.m., a brisk walk along the lake as the sun appeared often led to deep philosophical discussions about what was possible and whether "Champy" was out there.
I think we all wanted to believe.
It was just a few years earlier that a woman had taken a photo of what appeared to be a dinosaur-like head sticking out of the waters of Lake Champlain.
Many said it was incontrovertible proof of the beast.
Although I closed too many of those Plattsburgh taverns over the years, I never once saw "Champy," further proof that I kept my wits about me more often than not.
Over the years, there were studies and researchers who searched in vain for the prehistoric-like creature. But until this week, when an Essex County woman who describes herself as a "Champ" hunter said she captured sonar images of the creature near the Moriah-Westport town line, there had not been a significant sighting since 2005.
A Vermont resident who trolls the waters of Lake Champlain each summer said she finally found Champy, the legendary Lake Champlain sea monster, on Aug. 5.
It quickly became the most-read story on poststar.com, just like the Sasquatch sighting in Whitehall last year.
We may be skeptical, but we all want to believe.
Three years ago, my wife and I found ourselves beneath a full moon on Loch Ness in Scotland.
After the obligatory "wee whiskey" before bedtime, we took a stroll down a path toward the lake. We were suddenly startled by the shape in the bushes. There, craning above us, was a 15 to 20-foot long neck of a creature from another world.
It was the Loch Ness Monster.
How did we know?
There was a sign that said so at the entrance to the path.
There in the gloom, glowing beneath the full moon, my wife reached out and touched it.
It was manmade.
An artist’s depiction of what was possible.
But not wanting to miss out on an opportunity to dazzle our friends on Facebook, we took a number of photographs under the full moon in hopes of convincing relatives across three continents that we had seen the real deal.
The next morning at breakfast, we sprung our late-night exploits on my unsuspecting mother-in-law, who had turned in early.
We explained in breathless detail about stumbling across the dripping creature in the shallows of the loch.
She looked on skeptically while gobbling down a scone.
At that moment, a bus full of tourists pulled up and marched down the short path to the "Nessie" statue we had visited the night before.
They all stood taking selfies with the legendary creature.
My mother-in-law sat shaking her head.
I don't know if Nessie or Champy or the Sasquatch they have up in Whitehall are real or not, but I want to believe.
I want to be amazed.
I want to believe there are mysteries still to be revealed in this life.
