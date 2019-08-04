It was 10 at night. My daughter’s cell chimed.
Unrecognized number.
“Hon, it’s getting late,” the message read. “Time for bed.”
In an instant, the teen girl’s years of training kicked in.
She was cyber savvy. E-safety secure. Tech talk trained. She was cell smart and, like any good millennial, grew up on a steady diet of See Something, Say Something.
A late night message from an unrecognized number with questionable content could only mean one thing:
C R E E P E R.
She blocked the number.
Of course, my daughter would later discover, once she stopped receiving text messages from her father, that the unrecognized number was her parent messaging from his iPad a room away.
Lesson learned.
Phones are so smart after all. Why didn’t this one, keen to spout off breathless notifications like Paul Revere shouting a sale at Khole’s is coming, pop off an alert like, “Hey, wait a second, you might know this guy.”
It wouldn’t have to be positive ID. My phone, for example, hits me every once in a while with a MAYBE, which I always delight in. I know when I get notifications qualified with a “maybe” like “maybe Heather?” that my phone’s evolution is almost complete.
Because while my cellular device is still doing disturbing perceptive things, like chatting with my van’s bluetooth when I am not around conspiring as to where I will be going (Price Chopper) and how long it will take me to get there (11 minutes), there are other times when my phone displays the most human of all traits—doubt and insecurity.
I know when I get a “maybe Heather,” my phone is starting to question everything.
It doesn’t matter that Heather’s number is saved in my contacts.
Or that I text her every day. Often several times a day.
My phone was having a moment. It was just no longer sure.
Those were a lot of numbers. Ten numbers in fact. Putting a full vote of confidence that those 10 numbers in that exact order on this exact day would allow one to reach the exact right person on planet earth … that was a lot of variables.
And all my phone was comfortable giving was a solid—maybe.
I pictured my device sending the “maybe” right before shrugging its shoulders and pulling the covers over its head.
I got a message from an unrecognized number around the same time my daughter did.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.
