COLUMN: My mind is filled with goats

I’m sorry I keep writing about goats, but that’s what I’m dealing with mostly right now.

How this happened in my life is a whole other question that needs to be answered. I started here as a beekeeper some four decades ago. That’s the business I wanted to stay in, but life decided to present me with other plans.

So nowadays when I’m taking another extra trip to the laundry, it’s because the goats have worked hard each day to cover me with mud, milk and other more nefarious types of crud.

Last week the goats decided it was spring. There was open ground here and there. The temperature was above freezing during the day. And the ground was getting squishy.

The tribe has a tradition during the first days of spring: They jump over the fence. They open the gate. Then they all come out as a liberated group, breaking into feed cans, eating the poultry feed, trying to get into the house and refusing to go back in their yard until it’s good and dark.

I told them last Wednesday when they started pouring out in unison that they were making a mistake. “It’s just a January thaw. You’ve heard of that.”

They didn’t care. Revelries had started, and they weren’t going to stop until they had their fun.

As long as they didn’t head toward the road or invade the neighbors’ yards, it wasn’t such a big deal. By just running around the front yard, sticking their heads into chicken and duck coops, going on the milking stand when it wasn’t their turn, and acting like they wouldn’t come to me when called, they got to feel as if they were being total rascals and were getting my goat.

I called them all rascals. It was evident that they got a great deal of joy out of that.

When it was time for them to go to bed, all 15 who had escaped ran lickety ding-dong right to and through the gate, along with a few random kids who can come in and out of their own door at will.

You could almost hear the collective snoring 15 minutes later as they all fell into a glorious communal goat sleep of joy. They didn’t come out of their shed until about 10 o’clock the next morning.

The only problem after getting all of the goats up into their yard was convincing the ducks that it was all right for them to go into their coop. They had become concerned about the goats going into their house for the past few hours, eating their food and lying down as if they owned the place.

The drake ducks usually go to bed with very little prodding, but this night they had to herded, quacking in protest. They had given up knowing if they would ever be able to sleep in their coop again. They stationed themselves next to Rosemary duck’s palace in another part of the yard, probably convinced they would be eaten by wolves. What other choice did they have?

Somehow it all worked out, and the next day only Midnight Goat jumped over the fence. The other goats who came out to give milk or be tended to came by invitation.

They realized when the snow started to fall that their celebration had been premature. But what the heck, they kept me busy thinking about them. What joy.