SOUTH GLENS FALLS
Humbuggs was dark and cool at mid-day, with a smattering of people at the bar and the national spelling bee playing on the TV facing our table.
Of the five of us, three — Ken Brownell of Gansevoort, Bill Jones of Glens Falls and Harry Holowach of Saratoga Springs — were U.S. veterans who were exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons during their military service and so are known as “atomic veterans.”
All three of them served on Enewetak Atoll, part of the Marshall Islands far out in the Pacific Ocean, way past Hawaii. Holowach, the oldest at 87, was there for a year in the early 1950s, working as a military police officer.
Bill Jones was there for 13 months a few years later. Brownell went there in the 1970s as part of the construction crew that built houses and a headquarters for a cleanup crew that followed.
Also at the lunch was Bill Nolan, a friend of Brownell’s and Jones’ who had worked with both of them. I was there, too, taking notes and ordering a grilled cheese with a side of cole slaw. Jones, Nolan and Brownell ordered two Michigan hot dogs apiece, with fries, and Harry got the hamburger, rare, with fries.
When you’re older than 80 and you’ve survived being exposed to radiation from multiple nuclear blasts, the health risks of a big, greasy meal aren't a big deal.
Brownell was stationed on Lojwa, one of the little islands that make up Enewetak Atoll.
“After we were done with the cleanup, we took everything off Lojwa — the houses, all the equipment — put it on an LCM or LCU, drove it out to the middle of the lagoon and dumped it,” he said.
“We did that, too,” said Jones. “We sunk everything in the lagoon.”
His crew did the same thing with stray dogs they shot on the atoll, Holowach said.
He loved it there, Holowach said, so much he wants to go back.
“I’ve been trying,” he said.
Sturdy and genial, with a round face stamped in a smile, Holowach said he has no complaints about his time in the military. He got out on the GI bill, went to Rutgers University, then into education as an English teacher and a principal. Retired for 30 years now, he lives with his wife in an apartment building on Congress Park. In winter, they go cruising around the world.
“I’d do it all over again,” he said, meaning the time on Enewetak, and everything else.
While we were eating, a parade of smart, beautiful kids were beaming out from the TV, marching up to the microphone while an impossible word flashed on the screen. They’d fiddle around, rolling the word back and forth in their mind, then flash a wide smile when they got it right.
“You guys have won the lottery,” Nolan said, marveling, as I was, at the robust health of the three atomic veterans.
Forty-three nuclear bomb tests were carried out by the U.S. on Enewetak from 1948-1958, including the first-ever test of a hydrogen bomb, which obliterated one of the islands and left an underwater crater 164 feet deep and more than a mile wide. A recent study of giant clams in the lagoon found the environment is still radioactive.
“They said you could do one Hiroshima-sized bomb every day for nine years to equal what was dropped on Enewetak,” Brownell said.
“The islands were beautiful, though,” he said.
“Just idyllic,” Holowach said.
“We landed,” Jones said, “first thing, get rid of your heavy uniforms, issued shorts and a T-shirt.”
The men talked about running around the beaches in bare feet. Storms would blow up, pour rain, then clear and the beaches would still be dry. They dug into their food at Humbuggs and laughed about getting beer for a nickel on the islands and drinking it all day long.
“Dr. Graves that son of a bitch, he was up in a P-36,” Holowach said, about one test. “We were down on the ground, all watching, wearing dark glasses.”
“Dr. Graves” was Alvin Graves, a nuclear physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb and, after the war, became a director of nuclear weapons testing, both in Nevada and the Pacific. He was known for his dismissive attitude about the risks of radiation. He once said the danger of nuclear fallout was “concocted in the minds of weak malingerers.”
“I figured they sent us to Enewetak because they didn’t like us,” Brownell said.
“They did everything underhandedly. They used us as guinea pigs,” Jones said.
“They really didn’t know what would happen. They wanted to find out,” Holowach said.
If he hadn’t been on Enewetak, “patrolling on little boats,” he would have been sent to fight in Korea, so he feels fortunate, Holowach said.
“I’d do it all over again,” he said.
I couldn’t argue with his good humor.
On the TV, Alice Liu was spelling “scyllitol,” a chemical found in plants. Her bio, flashed on the screen, said she likes “smiling and the outdoors.”
The crew around the table at Humbuggs kept laughing and reminiscing about their common experiences, lingering over the conversation. A smattering of people sat at the bar and in the cool shadows at other tables. Enya Hubers came on screen and made short work of “lekach,” a Yiddish word for a honey cake served on Rosh Hashanah.
A world where bombs are dropped on tropical islands while unwitting soldiers watch, then are allowed to walk around in the nuclear fallout seemed very far away.
