COLUMN: Local man feeding front-line workers

“So when the donations come in, I go and do all the shopping myself, I stock the store, and then we open for senior citizens and low-income families,” he said. “They’re allowed in once a week, and everything is free.”

The Community Store doesn’t have a lot of perishables, but does offer grocery items like toilet paper, diapers, hand sanitizer, canned goods and bread. The volunteers running the store are taking precautions to keep themselves and shoppers safe.

In just two weeks, the store has fed about 400 families and 330 senior citizens, said Ecuyer, who said it takes between $300-$400 a day to stock the store.

Ecuyer said he needs help from people to keep the Community Store open and to help deliver meals for "Feed the Frontlines."

“I have orders lined up this entire week for every different staff, for the prison guards to EMS staffs,” Ecuyer said. “You name it, we’re taking care of them.”

Ecuyer said he is hoping others will join him. He is looking for one big company to step up and donate a large sum of money to the nonprofit organization.

“If one person starts it,” he said, “maybe the rest will follow.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.